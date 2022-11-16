Mountain West football power rankings after Week 11

MOUNTAIN WEST POWER RANKINGS

(Previous ranking)

1. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (1)

The Broncos (7-3, 6-0) can clinch the Mountain Division and will host the Mountain West championship game on Dec. 3 with a victory in Laramie.

Saturday: At Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

2. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (2)

The Bulldogs (6-4, 5-1) will likely extend their winning streak to six games and clinch the West Division before hosting UW in the regular-season finale.

Saturday: At Nevada at Mackay Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

3. WYOMING COWBOYS (4)

The Cowboys (7-3, 5-1) have possession of Jim Bridger’s Rifle, the Paniolo Trophy and the Bronze Boot. Now all they have to do is beat the two best teams in the conference to play for a MW championship trophy.

Saturday: Host Boise State at War Memorial Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

4. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (5)

If Brady Hoke would have started Jalen Mayden, who threw for three touchdowns during last week’s 43-27 win over San Jose State, from the beginning the Aztecs (6-4, 4-2) might have had another special season.

Friday: At New Mexico at University Stadium (7:45 p.m., FS1)

5. AIR FORCE FALCONS (6)

Brad Roberts is ninth in the FBS with 1,241 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns this season for the Falcons (7-3, 3-3).

Saturday: Host Colorado State at Falcon Stadium (7 p.m., FS2)

6. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (3)

The Spartans (6-3, 4-2) led 14-0 at San Diego State before giving up 38 unanswered points. SJSU’s punishment for this late-season stumble should be an invitation to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Saturday: At Utah State at Maverik Stadium (7:45 p.m., FS1)

7. UTAH STATE AGGIES (7)

Cooper Legas threw three touchdown passes to lead the Aggies (5-5, 4-2) to a win at Hawaii. At least Levi Williams got a free trip to Honolulu.

Saturday: Host San Jose State at Maverik Stadium (7:45 p.m., FS1)

8. COLORADO STATE RAMS (8)

The Rams (2-9, 2-4) have not celebrated with the Bronze Boot in Fort Collins with their fans, who were not allowed to attend the 2020 game at Canvas Stadium, since a 45-31 win over UW on Oct. 25, 2014 at Hughes Stadium. That was Craig Bohl’s first season coaching the Cowboys.

Saturday: At Air Force at Falcon Stadium (7 p.m., FS2)

9. UNLV REBELS (8)

The Rebels (4-6, 2-4) will be favored in trophy games, the Golden Pineapple vs. Hawaii and the Battle for the Fremont Cannon vs. Nevada, to end the regular season. If Marcus Arroyo can deliver the hardware and a bowl game that would be a satisfying ending to an uneven campaign.

Saturday: At Hawaii at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (9 p.m., Spectrum)

10. HAWAII WARRIORS (10)

The Warriors (2-9, 1-5) will honor 20 seniors before their home finale. Hawaii has won nine of its last 10 games played on “Senior Night” in Honolulu.

Saturday: Host UNLV at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (9 p.m., Spectrum)

11. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (10)

The Lobos (2-8, 0-6) need an NIL fund designed specifically to lure a quality starting quarterback out of the portal. New Mexico is averaging 108.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 127th in the FBS ahead of only UConn and the three service academies that run versions of the triple-option.

Friday: Host San Diego State at University Stadium (7:45 p.m., FS1)

12. NEVADA WOLF PACK (12)

The Wolf Pack (2-8, 0-6) should have to play New Mexico in a relegation game at the end of the season with the MW sending the loser down to the Missouri Valley and calling up South Dakota State.

Saturday: Host Fresno State at Mackay Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)