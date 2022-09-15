 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MOUNTAIN WEST POWER RANKINGS

Mountain West football power rankings after Week 2

APTOPIX N Iowa Air Force Football

The Air Force Falcons celebrate their win against Northern Iowa on Sept. 3 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette

1. AIR FORCE FALCONS (2)

The Falcons (2-0) tuned up for the conference opener in Laramie with a 41-10 victory over Colorado. Brad Roberts is the nation’s leading rusher and the early leader for MW player of the year.

Friday: At Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

2. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (1)

The Bulldogs (1-1) also had a chance to notch a home win over a Pac-12 opponent but gave up a touchdown on the last play of the game in a 35-32 loss to Oregon State.

Saturday: At No. 7 USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (8:30 p.m., FOX)

3. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (4)

The Broncos (1-1, 1-0) opened MW play with a methodical 31-14 victory at New Mexico. Hank Bachmeier remained the starting quarterback after getting benched during a loss at Oregon State but only passed for 170 yards against the Lobos.

Saturday: Hosts UT Martin at Albertsons Stadium (2 p.m., CBS Sports FS1)

4. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (5)

The Aztecs (1-1) won for the first time at SnapDragon Stadium with a 38-7 smothering of a bad Idaho State team.

Saturday: At No. 14 Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium (8 p.m., ESPN2)

5. WYOMING COWBOYS (7)

The young Pokes took care of Northern Colorado while Utah State and Nevada suffered embarrassing home losses to FCS opponents.

Friday: Hosts Air Force at War Memorial Stadium (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

6. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (10)

The Spartans (1-1) were much more impressive during last week’s 24-16 loss at Auburn than they were in the 21-17 victory over Portland State in the opener.

Sept. 24: Hosts Western Michigan at CEFCU Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

7. UNLV REBELS (9)

Good teams win, great teams cover. The Rebels (1-1) were well within the number during a respectable 20-14 loss at Cal.

Saturday: Hosts North Texas at Allegiant Stadium (1 p.m., Mountain West Network)

8. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (11)

The Lobos (1-1, 0-1) competed hard but still have a lot of building to do to compete with Boise State and other Mountain Division contenders.

Saturday: Hosts UTEP at DreamStyle Stadium (6 p.m., Mountain West Network)

9. UTAH STATE AGGIES (3)

The Aggies (1-2), coming off a 55-0 loss at then-No. 1 Alabama, didn’t compete much better during a 35-7 loss to Weber State in Logan. Looks like the MW champions’ reign will be short-lived.

Sept. 24: Hosts UNLV at Maverik Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

10. NEVADA WOLF PACK (6)

The Wolf Pack (2-1) beat two really bad FBS teams -- New Mexico State and Texas State -- but couldn’t keep up with FCS Incarnate Word during a 55-41 loss.

Saturday: At Iowa at Kinnick Stadium (5:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

11. COLORADO STATE RAMS (8)

Jay Norvell’s home debut was a disaster as the Rams (0-2) lost 34-19 to a Middle Tennessee State team that was drubbed 44-7 by James Madison in its opener.

Saturday: At Washington State at Martin Stadium (3 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

12. HAWAII WARRIORS (12)

The Warriors (0-3) have been outscored 168-37 through three games but have a chance to get Timmy Chang his first win as head coach this week.

Saturday: Hosts Duquesne at the Ching Complex (9:59 p.m., Spectrum Sports)

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

