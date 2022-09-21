Mountain West football power rankings after Week 3

MOUNTAIN WEST POWER RANKINGS

(Previous ranking)

1. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (2)

The Bulldogs (1-2) move up a spot despite getting drubbed 45-17 at No. 7 USC. Fresno State is still the favorite in the West Division, but preseason MW player of the year Jake Haener is dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered when he was strip-sacked by former Wyoming and current USC defensive end Solomon Byrd, who also recovered the fumble.

Oct. 1: At UConn at Rentschler Field (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

2. WYOMING COWBOYS (5)

An argument can be made for Wyoming at No. 1 after last Friday’s impressive 17-14 victory over Air Force. Andrew Peasley and the Cowboys (3-1, 1-0) can make another statement this week on the road.

Saturday: At No. 19 BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium (8:15 p.m., ESPN2)

3. AIR FORCE FALCONS (1)

The Falcons (2-1, 0-1) will likely be favored in their final nine regular-season games after losing in Laramie, where Troy Calhoun is 0-4 against Craig Bohl. Air Force was a 15-point favorite in the MW opener but the young Pokes never blinked.

Friday: Host Nevada at Falcon Stadium (6 p.m., FS1)

4. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (3)

The Broncos (2-1, 1-0) have a shaky offensive line, which led to quarterback Hank Bachmeier (18-for-25 passing, two touchdowns) wobbling off the field in the fourth quarter Saturday after taking a shot to the helmet. The good news is running back George Holani (110 yards, one touchdown) started rolling during a 30-10 win over UT Martin on the blue turf.

Friday: At UTEP at the Sun Bowl (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

5. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (4)

The Aztecs (1-2) fell to 0-2 against the Pac-12 this season after a 35-7 loss at No. 14 Utah. Brady Hoke is still searching for competent quarterback play.

Saturday: Host Toledo at SnapDragon Stadium (1:30 p.m., FS1)

6. UNLV REBELS (7)

Quarterback Doug Brumfield passed for 211 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and two more scores to lead the improved Rebels (2-1) to a 58-27 victory over North Texas.

Saturday: At Utah State at Maverik Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

7. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (6)

The Spartans (1-1) are coming off an open date and will play their first MW game on Oct. 1 at UW.

Saturday: Host Western Michigan at CEFCU Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

8. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (8)

The Lobos (2-1, 0-1) forced seven turnovers in a 27-10 win over Dana Dimel’s UTEP Miners in Albuquerque.

Saturday: At LSU at Tiger Stadium (5:30 p.m., SEC Network)

9. UTAH STATE AGGIES (9)

The Aggies (1-2) had an open date to regroup after the humbling home loss to FCS neighbor Weber State.

Saturday: Host UNLV at Maverik Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

10. NEVADA WOLF PACK (10)

The Wolf Pack (2-2) had a more miserable trip to Big Ten country than UW as four hours of lightning delays made it an even longer night for Nevada during a 27-0 loss at Iowa.

Friday: At Air Force at Falcon Stadium (6 p.m., FS1)

11. COLORADO STATE RAMS (11)

The Rams (0-3), coming off a 38-7 drubbing at Washington State, have lost eight consecutive games dating back to last season.

Saturday: Hosts Sacramento State at Canvas Stadium (2 p.m., Mountain West Network)

12. HAWAII WARRIORS (12)

Timmy Chang notched his first victory coaching his alma mater as the Warriors (1-3) pulled away late to beat FCS Duquesne 24-14 in Honolulu.

Saturday: At New Mexico State at Aggie Memorial Stadium (6 p.m., Flo Sports)