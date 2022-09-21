 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MW POWER RANKINGS

Mountain West football power rankings after Week 3

NCAA Football: Wyoming vs Air Force

Wyoming linebacker Cole DeMarzo moves in to tackle Air Force running back John Lee Eldridge III during their game Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Troy Babbitt, UW Media-Athletics

MOUNTAIN WEST POWER RANKINGS

(Previous ranking)

1. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (2)

The Bulldogs (1-2) move up a spot despite getting drubbed 45-17 at No. 7 USC. Fresno State is still the favorite in the West Division, but preseason MW player of the year Jake Haener is dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered when he was strip-sacked by former Wyoming and current USC defensive end Solomon Byrd, who also recovered the fumble.

Oct. 1: At UConn at Rentschler Field (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

2. WYOMING COWBOYS (5)

An argument can be made for Wyoming at No. 1 after last Friday’s impressive 17-14 victory over Air Force. Andrew Peasley and the Cowboys (3-1, 1-0) can make another statement this week on the road.

Saturday: At No. 19 BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium (8:15 p.m., ESPN2)

3. AIR FORCE FALCONS (1)

The Falcons (2-1, 0-1) will likely be favored in their final nine regular-season games after losing in Laramie, where Troy Calhoun is 0-4 against Craig Bohl. Air Force was a 15-point favorite in the MW opener but the young Pokes never blinked.

Friday: Host Nevada at Falcon Stadium (6 p.m., FS1)

4. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (3)

The Broncos (2-1, 1-0) have a shaky offensive line, which led to quarterback Hank Bachmeier (18-for-25 passing, two touchdowns) wobbling off the field in the fourth quarter Saturday after taking a shot to the helmet. The good news is running back George Holani (110 yards, one touchdown) started rolling during a 30-10 win over UT Martin on the blue turf.

Friday: At UTEP at the Sun Bowl (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

5. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (4)

The Aztecs (1-2) fell to 0-2 against the Pac-12 this season after a 35-7 loss at No. 14 Utah. Brady Hoke is still searching for competent quarterback play.

Saturday: Host Toledo at SnapDragon Stadium (1:30 p.m., FS1)

6. UNLV REBELS (7)

Quarterback Doug Brumfield passed for 211 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and two more scores to lead the improved Rebels (2-1) to a 58-27 victory over North Texas.

Saturday: At Utah State at Maverik Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

7. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (6)

The Spartans (1-1) are coming off an open date and will play their first MW game on Oct. 1 at UW.

Saturday: Host Western Michigan at CEFCU Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

8. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (8)

The Lobos (2-1, 0-1) forced seven turnovers in a 27-10 win over Dana Dimel’s UTEP Miners in Albuquerque.

Saturday: At LSU at Tiger Stadium (5:30 p.m., SEC Network)

9. UTAH STATE AGGIES (9)

The Aggies (1-2) had an open date to regroup after the humbling home loss to FCS neighbor Weber State.

Saturday: Host UNLV at Maverik Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

10. NEVADA WOLF PACK (10)

The Wolf Pack (2-2) had a more miserable trip to Big Ten country than UW as four hours of lightning delays made it an even longer night for Nevada during a 27-0 loss at Iowa.

Friday: At Air Force at Falcon Stadium (6 p.m., FS1)

11. COLORADO STATE RAMS (11)

The Rams (0-3), coming off a 38-7 drubbing at Washington State, have lost eight consecutive games dating back to last season.

Saturday: Hosts Sacramento State at Canvas Stadium (2 p.m., Mountain West Network)

12. HAWAII WARRIORS (12)

Timmy Chang notched his first victory coaching his alma mater as the Warriors (1-3) pulled away late to beat FCS Duquesne 24-14 in Honolulu.

Saturday: At New Mexico State at Aggie Memorial Stadium (6 p.m., Flo Sports)

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

