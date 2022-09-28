Mountain West football power rankings after Week 4

MOUNTAIN WEST POWER RANKINGS

(Previous ranking)

1. UNLV REBELS (6)

The Rebels (3-1, 1-0) deserve the top spot this week after going on the road and dominating reigning MW champion Utah State, 34-24. Former Wyoming offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo is the early favorite for MW coach of the year.

Friday: Host New Mexico at Allegiant Stadium (9 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

2. WYOMING COWBOYS (2)

The Cowboys (3-2, 1-0) are coming off a 38-24 loss at No. 19 BYU. UW should not be punished for playing another quality opponent on the road but this young team will have to bounce back immediately as the conference race resumes.

Saturday: Host San Jose State at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

3. AIR FORCE FALCONS (3)

The Falcons (3-1, 0-1) took their frustration from the loss in Laramie out on Nevada as Brad Roberts returned to form with 123 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Saturday: Host Navy at Falcon Stadium (10 a.m., CBS)

4. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (7)

Defensively, the Spartans (2-1) lead the MW in points allowed (15.7 per game) and are third in yards allowed (324.7 per game). Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is second in passing yards (254.7 per game) entering SJSU’s MW opener.

Saturday: At Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

5. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (1)

The Bulldogs (1-2) are coming off an open date but are being moved down in this ranking because of injuries. Fresno State is flying over 3,000 miles across the country to play without starting quarterback Jake Haener and safety Evan Williams, two team captains who are among the top players in the MW.

Saturday: At UConn at Rentschler Field (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

6. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (5)

Jordan Byrd ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in the closing seconds, to lead the Aztecs (2-2) to a 17-14 victory over Toledo. Braxton Burmeister will have to do better than 13-for-24 passing for 65 yards with an interception as SDSU goes from beating a MAC team at home to opening MW play on the blue turf.

Friday: At Boise State at Albertsons Stadium (6 p.m., FS1)

7. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (4)

Did Dana Dimel break the Broncos (2-2, 1-0)? Boise State head coach Andy Avalos fired his offensive coordinator and four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier plans to enter the transfer portal after the 27-10 loss at UTEP.

Friday: Host San Diego State at Albertsons Stadium (6 p.m., FS1)

8. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (8)

The Lobos (2-2, 0-1) are coming off a 38-0 defeat at LSU. Not surprisingly, Rocky Long’s defense is fighting hard but New Mexico ranks 130th out of 131 FBS teams in offensive yards per game (236.8).

Friday: At UNLV at Allegiant Stadium (9 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

9. UTAH STATE AGGIES (9)

Super senior quarterback Logan Bonner has six touchdowns and eight interceptions so far this season. Perhaps the Aggies (1-3, 0-1) should give Levi Williams a chance? It would make for an interesting storyline when Utah State faces Andrew Peasley and the Pokes on Oct. 22 at War Memorial Stadium.

Thursday: At No. 19 BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium (6 p.m., ESPN)

10. NEVADA WOLF PACK (10)

First-year head coach Ken Wilson made some headlines locally and in Fort Collins during the open date by ripping Jay Norvell for taking a chunk of the Wolf Pack (2-3, 0-1) roster with him to Colorado State. Should be an interesting postgame handshake next week.

Oct. 7: Host Colorado State at Mackay Stadium (8:30 p.m., FS1)

11. HAWAII WARRIORS (12)

The Warriors (1-4) have been outscored 213-63 by FBS opponents this season after a 45-26 loss at lowly New Mexico State.

Oct. 8: At San Diego State at SnapDragon Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

12. COLORADO STATE RAMS (11)

The Rams (0-4) extended the program’s losing streak to 10 games dating back to the Steve Addazio debacle after hitting rock bottom with a 41-10 home loss to FCS Sacramento State. The promising freshman quarterback Norvell brought with him from Nevada, Clay Millen, has been sacked 24 times and was injured against the Hornets, who improved to 2-23 all-time against FBS opponents with an easy win at Canvas Stadium.

Oct. 7: At Nevada at Mackay Stadium (8:30 p.m., FS1)