Mountain West football power rankings after Week 5

MOUNTAIN WEST POWER RANKINGS

(Previous ranking)

1. AIR FORCE FALCONS (3)

Despite the loss in Laramie, the Falcons (4-1, 1-1) are still the team to beat in the MW and the conference’s best hope of getting a New Year’s Six bowl invitation. Colorado, Nebraska and other Power 5 programs with head coaching vacancies should strongly consider seeing if Troy Calhoun wants to try something different.

Saturday: At Utah State at Maverik Stadium (5 p.m., FS1)

2. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (4)

The Spartans (3-1, 1-0) have a proven star at quarterback in Chevan Cordeiro and a dominant defensive line. That combination overwhelmed the Cowboys during SJSU’s 33-16 win last Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Friday: Host UNLV at CEFCU Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

3. UNLV REBELS (1)

The Rebels (4-1, 2-0) spotted New Mexico 17 points before rallying for a 31-20 victory to remain atop the West Division standings. Marcus Arroyo’s team may have been peeking ahead to this week’s first-place showdown in the Bay Area.

Friday: At San Jose State at CEFCU Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

4. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (7)

Perhaps it was too soon to shovel dirt on the Broncos (3-2, 2-0) after the firing of offensive coordinator Tim Plough and the pending transfer of quarterback Hank Bachmeier. Dual-threat QB Taylen Green and running back George Holani combined for 236 yards rushing and four touchdowns during Boise State’s 35-13 romp over San Diego State.

Saturday: Host Fresno State at Albertsons Stadium (7:45 p.m., FS1)

5. WYOMING COWBOYS (2)

Despite Andrew Peasley’s popularity in the locker room, the Cowboys (3-3, 1-1) are still struggling in the passing game. Opposing quarterbacks are also having a field day against UW’s secondary. That’s not a winning combination against competent opponents.

Saturday: At New Mexico at University Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

6. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (8)

The Lobos (2-3, 0-2) have three MW wins under third-year head coach Danny Gonzales. Two of those were against the Pokes, who ride into Albuquerque this week.

Saturday: Host Wyoming at University Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

7. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (6)

The Aztecs (2-3, 0-1) had three quarterbacks combine for 2-for-16 passing for 33 yards with one interception in the loss to Boise State on the Smurf turf. SDSU ranks dead last (131st) among FBS teams in passing yards (65.6 per game).

Saturday: Host Hawaii at SnapDragon Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

8. UTAH STATE AGGIES (9)

With starting quarterback Logan Bonner scheduled to miss the rest of the season with an injury, head coach Blake Anderson turned the keys to the offense over to Cooper Legas, who was 19-for-31 passing for 188 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss at BYU. Former UW starter Levi Williams had one carry for two yards off the bench for the Aggies (1-4, 0-2).

Saturday: Host Air Force at Maverik Stadium (5 p.m., FS1)

9. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (5)

The Bulldogs (1-3) disgraced the MW with a 19-14 loss at UConn, which was the Huskies’ first win over an FBS opponent since 2019. Fresno State obviously needs Jake Haener to heal quickly before this season completely slips away.

Saturday: At Boise State at Albertsons Stadium (7:45 p.m., FS1)

10. NEVADA WOLF PACK (10)

The Wolf Pack (2-3, 0-1) will try to get back to .500 and give first-year head coach Ken Wilson his first MW win at the expense of his predecessor, Jay Norvell, during a spicy matchup between bad teams.

Friday: Host Colorado State at Mackay Stadium (8:30 p.m., FS1)

11. HAWAII WARRIORS (11)

The Warriors (1-4) are allowing 45.4 points per game this season, which ranks 130th in the FBS ahead of only Charlotte (46.3 ppg).

Saturday: At San Diego State at SnapDragon Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

12. COLORADO STATE RAMS (12)

The Rams (0-4) are averaging an FBS-low 46 rushing yards and have allowed an FBS-high 25 sacks. Now Norvell and all of the Nevada transfers he brought with him to Fort Collins get to play in front of a hostile crowd in Reno.

Friday: At Nevada at Mackay Stadium (8:30 p.m., FS1)