Mountain West football power rankings after Week 6

MOUNTAIN WEST POWER RANKINGS

(Previous ranking)

1. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (2)

The Spartans (4-1, 2-0) seized control of the West Division with a 40-7 victory over UNLV. Chevan Cordeiro, the most valuable player in the MW to date, had 230 yards passing, 109 yards rushing and four total touchdowns against the Rebels.

Saturday: At Fresno State at Bulldog Stadium (8:45 p.m., FS1)

2. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (4)

After stumbling at the Sun Bowl with an ugly non-conference loss to UTEP, the Broncos (4-2, 3-0) have played like the Mountain Division favorite with back-to-back wins over San Diego State and Fresno State on the blue turf by a combined score of 75-33.

Oct. 22: At Air Force at Falcon Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

3. WYOMING COWBOYS (5)

The Cowboys (4-3, 2-1) were able to end their two-game losing streak against New Mexico with a 27-0 run in Albuquerque. UW has a bye this Saturday and should get some key players back from injury for the stretch run.

Oct. 22: Host Utah State at War Memorial Stadium (7:45 p.m., FS1 or FS2)

4. AIR FORCE FALCONS (1)

The Falcons (4-2, 1-2) fell to 0-2 on the road in MW play after a 34-27 loss at Utah State. Jalen Johnson lost a fumble and Haaziq Daniels threw an interception in the second half to ground Air Force’s comeback attempt.

Saturday: At UNLV at Allegiant Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

5. UNLV REBELS (3)

The Rebels (4-2, 2-1) were on a roll until Doug Brumfield was injured early in the loss at San Jose State. UNLV’s star quarterback is listed as day-to-day by head coach Marcus Arroyo.

Saturday: Host Air Force at Allegiant Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

6. UTAH STATE AGGIES (8)

The Aggies (2-4, 1-1) have found their quarterback of the future, and it’s not UW transfer Levi Williams. Since replacing injured starter Logan Bonner, who will miss the rest of the season, Cooper Legas is 37-for-54 (68.5%) passing for 403 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Saturday: At Colorado State at Canvas Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

7. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (7)

After falling behind Hawaii with 1:19 remaining, Jalen Mayden was 5-for-5 passing for 50 yards to set up the game-winning field goal for the Aztecs (3-3, 1-1). The junior was 24-for-36 passing for 322 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions subbing for struggling starter Braxton Burmeister, who was in concussion protocol.

Oct. 22: At Nevada at Mackay Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

8. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (6)

Danny Gonzales fired offensive coordinator Derek Warehime after the Lobos (2-4, 0-3) were blanked by the Pokes over the final three quarters in the 27-14 loss at University Stadium. Heath Ridenour, a high school coaching legend in Albuquerque, will take over the play-calling duties for New Mexico.

Saturday: At New Mexico State at Aggie Memorial Stadium (6 p.m., Flo Sports)

9. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (9)

By the time quarterback Jake Haener returns from a high ankle sprain, which head coach Jeff Tedford doesn’t expect to be this week, the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-1) might be completely out of the MW race.

Saturday: Host San Jose State at Bulldog Stadium (8:45 p.m., FS1)

10. COLORADO STATE RAMS (12)

The Rams (1-4, 1-0) are out of the power rankings basement and undefeated in MW play after surviving Jay Norvell’s return to Reno with a 17-14 win. The visitors scored zero offensive touchdowns and made no apologies after getting their first win of the season.

Saturday: Host Utah State at Canvas Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

11. HAWAII WARRIORS (11)

The Warriors (1-5, 0-1) showed some life against SDSU. Timmy Chang should pick up his first MW and FBS win as head coach this week.

Saturday: Host Nevada at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (9:59 p.m., CBS Sports Spectrum PPV)

12. NEVADA WOLF PACK (10)

The Wolf Pack (2-4, 0-2) self-imploded against CSU in an emotional battle between bad teams. First-year head coach Ken Wilson has a long rebuild ahead of him and might be staring at a long losing streak to end the 2022 season.

Saturday: At Hawaii at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (9:59 p.m., CBS Sports Spectrum PPV)