Mountain West football power rankings after Week 7

MOUNTAIN WEST POWER RANKINGS

(Previous ranking)

1. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (2)

The Broncos (4-2, 3-0), the lone remaining undefeated team in MW play, are coming off an open date that allowed Andy Avalos some extra time to prepare for Troy Calhoun’s triple-option.

Saturday: At Air Force at Falcon Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

2. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (1)

The Spartans (4-2, 2-1) squandered a golden opportunity to put a stranglehold on the West Division with a 17-10 loss at Jake Haener-less Fresno State.

Saturday: At New Mexico State at Aggie Memorial Stadium (4 p.m., FloSports)

3. WYOMING COWBOYS (3)

The Cowboys (4-3, 2-1) will try to retain the Jim Bridger Rifle as Andrew Peasley welcomes his former team to Laramie. Will Levi Williams be healthy enough to take some snaps in his old stomping grounds?

Saturday: Host Utah State at War Memorial Stadium (7:45 p.m., FS2)

4. AIR FORCE FALCONS (4)

Brad Roberts and the Falcons (5-2, 2-2) returned to their early-season form during last week’s 42-7 victory at UNLV. Now Calhoun and Co. have a chance to completely muddle the Mountain Division with a win.

Saturday: Host Boise State at Falcon Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

5. UTAH STATE AGGIES (6)

The Aggies (3-4, 2-1) were down to QB4, Bishop Davenport, during last week’s 17-13 win at Colorado State. Starter Logan Bonner will miss the rest of the season due to injury. Cooper Legas (concussion) and Williams (ankle, heel) are questionable this week.

Saturday: At Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium (7:45 p.m., FS2)

6. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (7)

The Aztecs (3-3, 1-1) are on track for a winning season despite ranking 127th in the FBS in passing (180.3 yards per game) ahead of only UConn, UMass and two service academies that run the triple-option.

Saturday: At Nevada at Mackay Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

7. UNLV REBELS (5)

The Rebels (4-3, 2-2) are fading fast in the West Division race but have a chance to give the MW a marquee non-conference win in South Bend, Indiana.

Saturday: At Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium (12:30 p.m., Peacock)

8. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (9)

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1) have a favorable schedule down the stretch and can still win the MW, especially if Haener returns.

Saturday: At New Mexico at University Stadium (4:30 p.m., FS2)

9. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (8)

The Lobos (2-5, 0-3) are averaging 12.3 points against FBS teams and coming off a sad 21-9 loss to rival New Mexico State.

Saturday: Host Fresno State at University Stadium (4:30 p.m., FS2)

10. COLORADO STATE RAMS (10)

The Rams (1-5, 1-1), who have only had one offensive touchdown over their last two games, are hoping to get starting quarterback Clay Millen back from injury this week.

Saturday: Host Hawaii at Canvas Stadium (2 p.m., Spectrum PPV)

11. HAWAII WARRIORS (11)

Dedrick Parson rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Warriors (2-5, 1-1) to a 31-16 victory over Nevada. Despite trending slightly up, Hawaii is a 5-point underdog against the reeling Rams.

Saturday: At Colorado State at Canvas Stadium (2 p.m., Spectrum PPV)

12. NEVADA WOLF PACK (12)

The Wolf Pack (2-5, 0-3) hit rock bottom with the lopsided loss in Honolulu. On the bright side, there are worse places to be miserable.

Saturday: Host San Diego State at Mackay Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)