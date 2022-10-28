 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MOUNTAIN WEST POWER RANKINGS

Mountain West football power rankings after Week 8

San Diego St Boise St Football

San Diego State quarterback Braxton Burmeister is pushed out of bounds by Boise State cornerback Tyreque Jones during their game Sept. 30 in Boise, Idaho.

 Steve Conner, AP

(Previous ranking)

1. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (1)

Defense may win a MW championship for the Broncos (5-2, 4-0), who held Air Force’s triple-option in check and escaped the Academy with a win last week on the strength of four Jonah Dalmas field goals.

Saturday: Host Colorado State at Albertsons Stadium (5 p.m., FS1)

2. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (2)

The Spartans (4-2, 2-1) postponed last week’s game at New Mexico State after the tragic death of freshman Camdan McWright, 18, who was riding a scooter near campus when he was fatally hit by a bus. SJSU will try to continue its quest for the MW title with heavy hearts.

Saturday: Host Nevada at CEFCU Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

3. WYOMING COWBOYS (3)

The Jim Bridger Rifle? Check. Now the Cowboys (5-3, 3-1) will try to return from Honolulu with the Paniolo Trophy for the first time since 1997.

Saturday: At Hawaii at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (9:59 p.m., Team 1 app/Spectrum PPV)

4. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (8)

The Bulldogs (3-4, 2-1), similar to Boise State, have made an impressive course correction after looking lost at sea during non-conference play.

Saturday: Host San Diego State at Bulldog Stadium (8:30 p.m., FS1)

5. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (6)

Quarterback Jalen Mayden averaged 13 yards per completion and ran for a touchdown to help the Aztecs (4-3, 2-1) stay in the West Division race with a 23-7 win over hapless Nevada.

Saturday: At Fresno State at Bulldog Stadium (8:30 p.m., FS1)

6. AIR FORCE FALCONS (4)

The Falcons (5-3, 2-3) will shift their focus to winning the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy after falling out of the MW race.

Nov. 5: At Army at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas (9:30 a.m., CBS)

7. UTAH STATE AGGIES (6)

The Aggies (3-5, 2-2) probably need to get Cooper Legas healthy during this bye week if they want to get eligible for a bowl down the stretch. True freshman Bishop Davenport needs to develop and Levi Williams apparently isn’t the answer Blake Anderson was looking for at QB.

Nov. 5: Host New Mexico at Maverik Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

8. UNLV REBELS (7)

The Rebels (4-4, 2-2) also need to do some soul-searching as they limp into a bye on a three-game losing streak in which they were outscored by a combined 124-35.

Nov. 5: At San Diego State at SnapDragon Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

9. COLORADO STATE RAMS (10)

Avery Morrow rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rams (2-5, 2-1) to a comeback win over Hawaii in Fort Collins.

Saturday: At Boise State at Albertsons Stadium (5 p.m., FS1)

10. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (9)

The Lobos (2-6, 0-4) finished with 138 yards of offense, including just 51 passing yards, with three made field goals during a 41-9 home loss to Fresno State.

Nov. 5: At Utah State at Maverik Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

11. HAWAII WARRIORS (11)

The consistently bad Warriors (2-6, 1-2) are 120th in the FBS in scoring offense (18.1 points per game) and 120th in scoring defense (34.5 ppg).

Saturday: Host Wyoming at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (9:59 p.m., Team 1 app/Spectrum PPV)

12. NEVADA WOLF PACK (12)

The Wolf Pack (2-6, 0-4) are ranked No. 3 in ESPN’s “Bottom 10” this week after the floundering program’s losing skid reached six games with no end in sight.

Saturday: At San Jose State at CEFCU Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

