Mountain West football power rankings after Week 8

MOUNTAIN WEST POWER RANKINGS

(Previous ranking)

1. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (1)

Defense may win a MW championship for the Broncos (5-2, 4-0), who held Air Force’s triple-option in check and escaped the Academy with a win last week on the strength of four Jonah Dalmas field goals.

Saturday: Host Colorado State at Albertsons Stadium (5 p.m., FS1)

2. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (2)

The Spartans (4-2, 2-1) postponed last week’s game at New Mexico State after the tragic death of freshman Camdan McWright, 18, who was riding a scooter near campus when he was fatally hit by a bus. SJSU will try to continue its quest for the MW title with heavy hearts.

Saturday: Host Nevada at CEFCU Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

3. WYOMING COWBOYS (3)

The Jim Bridger Rifle? Check. Now the Cowboys (5-3, 3-1) will try to return from Honolulu with the Paniolo Trophy for the first time since 1997.

Saturday: At Hawaii at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (9:59 p.m., Team 1 app/Spectrum PPV)

4. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (8)

The Bulldogs (3-4, 2-1), similar to Boise State, have made an impressive course correction after looking lost at sea during non-conference play.

Saturday: Host San Diego State at Bulldog Stadium (8:30 p.m., FS1)

5. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (6)

Quarterback Jalen Mayden averaged 13 yards per completion and ran for a touchdown to help the Aztecs (4-3, 2-1) stay in the West Division race with a 23-7 win over hapless Nevada.

Saturday: At Fresno State at Bulldog Stadium (8:30 p.m., FS1)

6. AIR FORCE FALCONS (4)

The Falcons (5-3, 2-3) will shift their focus to winning the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy after falling out of the MW race.

Nov. 5: At Army at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas (9:30 a.m., CBS)

7. UTAH STATE AGGIES (6)

The Aggies (3-5, 2-2) probably need to get Cooper Legas healthy during this bye week if they want to get eligible for a bowl down the stretch. True freshman Bishop Davenport needs to develop and Levi Williams apparently isn’t the answer Blake Anderson was looking for at QB.

Nov. 5: Host New Mexico at Maverik Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

8. UNLV REBELS (7)

The Rebels (4-4, 2-2) also need to do some soul-searching as they limp into a bye on a three-game losing streak in which they were outscored by a combined 124-35.

Nov. 5: At San Diego State at SnapDragon Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

9. COLORADO STATE RAMS (10)

Avery Morrow rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rams (2-5, 2-1) to a comeback win over Hawaii in Fort Collins.

Saturday: At Boise State at Albertsons Stadium (5 p.m., FS1)

10. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (9)

The Lobos (2-6, 0-4) finished with 138 yards of offense, including just 51 passing yards, with three made field goals during a 41-9 home loss to Fresno State.

Nov. 5: At Utah State at Maverik Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

11. HAWAII WARRIORS (11)

The consistently bad Warriors (2-6, 1-2) are 120th in the FBS in scoring offense (18.1 points per game) and 120th in scoring defense (34.5 ppg).

Saturday: Host Wyoming at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (9:59 p.m., Team 1 app/Spectrum PPV)

12. NEVADA WOLF PACK (12)

The Wolf Pack (2-6, 0-4) are ranked No. 3 in ESPN’s “Bottom 10” this week after the floundering program’s losing skid reached six games with no end in sight.

Saturday: At San Jose State at CEFCU Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)