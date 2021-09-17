Mountain West Football Power Rankings

(PREVIOUS RANKING)
1. NEVADA WOLF PACK (1)
Four years after a humiliating loss to Idaho State in Jay Norvell’s third game as head coach, the Wolf Pack (2-0) dismantled the FCS Bengals 49-10 in Reno. Carson Strong finished with 381 yards passing and four touchdowns while Tyler Vander Waal, the former Wyoming and current Idaho State quarterback, was limited to 107 yards and no touchdowns.
NEXT: Kansas State on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. (noon, ESPN+)
2. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (2)
The Bulldogs’ (2-1) last-minute loss at Oregon looks even more impressive after the Ducks took down Ohio State. Fresno State gets another chance to take down a Pac-12 contender this weekend.
NEXT: No. 13 UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (8:45 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
3. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (3)
Andy Avalos picked up his first win as the Broncos’ (1-1) head coach with a 54-13 romp over Dana Dimel’s UTEP Miners. Now Boise State, which was ignored during the Big 12’s recent round of expansion, gets a chance to host a Big 12 team on the blue turf.
NEXT: Oklahoma State on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho (7 p.m., FS1)
4. UTAH STATE AGGIES (4)
Logan Bonner passed for 390 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Aggies (2-0) to a 48-24 victory over North Dakota in a game that flew under the radar even in Utah with the state’s media focused on BYU accepting an invitation to join the Big 12 and then beating the rival Utes.
NEXT: Air Force on Saturday at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy (5:30 p.m., FS2)
5. WYOMING COWBOYS (6)
The Cardiac Cowboys (2-0) deserve to move up a spot after matching last year’s win total with a 50-43 victory at Northern Illinois. This UW team has some flaws, but the leadership of Sean Chambers and Chad Muma is shining through so far.
NEXT: Ball State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (2 p.m., Stadium)
6. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (8)
Greg Bell ran for a 55-yard touchdown on the first series and the Aztecs (2-0) were off to the races during a dominate 38-14 win over Arizona in Tucson. After building a 35-7 lead at the intermission, SDSU attempted only four passes in the second half and finished with 271 rushing yards.
NEXT: Utah on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
7. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (5)
It’s probably not fair, but the Spartans (1-1) slid a bit in the rankings while idle last week. It had more to do with big wins by other MWC teams than signs the reigning champs are slipping.
NEXT: Hawaii on Saturday at Ching Complex in Honolulu (10:30 p.m., FS1)
8. AIR FORCE FALCONS (7)
The Falcons (2-0) have to gear up for their MWC opener after an emotional 23-3 win at Navy on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
NEXT: Utah State on Saturday at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy (5:30 p.m., FS2)
9. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (10)
The Lobos (2-0) defeated in-state rival New Mexico State 34-25 and have a $1.6 million check coming for this week’s game in SEC country.
NEXT: No. 7 Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas (10 a.m., SEC Network)
10. HAWAII WARRIORS (11)
The Warriors (1-2) fell to 0-2 against the Pac-12 this season with a 45-27 loss at Oregon State. Hawaii ranks 123rd in points allowed (41.3 per game).
NEXT: San Jose State on Saturday at Ching Complex in Honolulu (10:30 p.m., FS1)
11. UNLV REBELS (12)
The Rebels (0-2) are likely headed for a winless season but have been moved out of the basement this week after hanging with No. 23 Arizona State for a half before losing 37-10.
NEXT: No. 14 Iowa State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
12. COLORADO STATE RAMS (11)
The Rams (0-2) had a chance to notch a cheap MWC-over-SEC win but found a way to lose 24-21 to hapless Vanderbilt in Fort Collins. The Steve Addazio era at CSU is a dumpster fire so far.
NEXT: Toledo on Saturday at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio (2 p.m., ESPNU)
