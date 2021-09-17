Mountain West Football Power Rankings

NEXT: Oklahoma State on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho (7 p.m., FS1)

4. UTAH STATE AGGIES (4)

Logan Bonner passed for 390 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Aggies (2-0) to a 48-24 victory over North Dakota in a game that flew under the radar even in Utah with the state’s media focused on BYU accepting an invitation to join the Big 12 and then beating the rival Utes.

NEXT: Air Force on Saturday at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy (5:30 p.m., FS2)

5. WYOMING COWBOYS (6)

The Cardiac Cowboys (2-0) deserve to move up a spot after matching last year’s win total with a 50-43 victory at Northern Illinois. This UW team has some flaws, but the leadership of Sean Chambers and Chad Muma is shining through so far.

NEXT: Ball State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (2 p.m., Stadium)

6. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (8)