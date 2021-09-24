 Skip to main content
Mountain West Football Power Rankings
Mountain West Football Power Rankings

Haener lifts Fresno State to 40-37 upset of No. 13 UCLA

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener looks for a receiver during the first half of the Bulldogs' game against UCLA on Sept. 18 in Pasadena, Calif.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP

(Previous ranking)

1. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (2)

Jake Haener was 39-for-53 passing for 455 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (3-1) to a dramatic 40-37 victory over No. 13 UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Fresno State, which nearly won at Oregon to open the season, moved into the Associated Press poll at No. 22.

NEXT: Played UNLV on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif.

2. UTAH STATE AGGIES (4)

The surprising Aggies, who are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 1978, remained perfect with an impressive 49-45 victory in their conference opener at Air Force. Utah State's second road win of the season sets up a huge Mountain Division showdown with the preseason conference favorite.

NEXT: Boise State on Saturday at Maverik Stadium in Logan. Utah (10 a.m., CBS)

3. WYOMING COWBOYS (5)

The Pokes (3-0), coming off a 45-12 romp over reigning MAC champion Ball State, are 29 ½-point road favorites this week against another FBS program, which means UW should start 4-0 for the first time in 25 years.

NEXT: UConn on Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

4. SAN DIEGO STATE ATECS (7)

The Aztecs (3-0) are 7-2 (.778) against the Pac-12 over the last six seasons after beating Utah 33-31 in triple-overtime.

NEXT: Towson on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (1:30 p.m., Stadium)

5. NEVADA WOLF PACK (1)

The Wolf Pack (2-1) were manhandled 38-17 by a Kansas State team missing its starting quarterback. Carson Strong and Co. need to regroup during their bye week.

NEXT: Boise State on Oct. 2 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho (1:30 p.m., FS1)

6. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (3)

The Andy Avalos era is off to a shaky start after the Broncos (1-2) had a short field goal blocked and suffered a rare loss on the blue turf to Oklahoma State. Big road test for Boise State this week.

NEXT: Utah State on Saturday at Maverik Stadium in Logan. Utah (10 a.m., CBS)

7. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (8)

The Spartans (2-1, 1-0), the reigning MWC champions, are on top of the West Division standings after grinding out a 17-13 win at Hawaii. Was San Jose State's 2020 title run a fluke like Ball State's 2020 MAC title run appears to be?

NEXT: Western Michigan on Saturday at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich. (noon, ESPN+)

8. AIR FORCE FALCONS (8)

The Falcons (2-1, 0-1) lost their MWC opener despite piling up 619 yards and 45 points against Utah State.

NEXT: Florida Atlantic on Saturday at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy (6 p.m., FS2)

9. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (9)

The Lobos (2-1) allowed two touchdowns on the first four plays and were never able to threaten No. 5 Texas A&M last week in a 34-0 loss.

NEXT: UTEP on Saturday at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas (7 p.m., ESPN+)

10. COLORADO STATE RAMS (12)

The Glass Bowl was half full. The Rams (1-2) picked up their first win of the season at Toledo last week to join UW in the Border War rivals’ 2021 mastery of the MAC.

NEXT: No. 5 Iowa on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa (1:30 p.m., FS1)

11. HAWAII WARRIORS (10)

The Warriors (1-3) punted 11 times against San Jose State and still had a chance to win the game in the closing seconds, but Chevan Cordeiro’s pass in the end zone on the final snap sailed high and incomplete.

NEXT: New Mexico State on Saturday at Aggie Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M. (6 p.m., FloFootball)

12. UNLV REBELS (11)

The Rebels (0-3) are without a clue at quarterback. Four different signal-callers took snaps in the six previous quarters entering UNLV’s conference opener.

NEXT: Played No. 22 Fresno on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

