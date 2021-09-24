Mountain West Football Power Rankings

(Previous ranking)
1. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (2)
Jake Haener was 39-for-53 passing for 455 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (3-1) to a dramatic 40-37 victory over No. 13 UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Fresno State, which nearly won at Oregon to open the season, moved into the Associated Press poll at No. 22.
NEXT: Played UNLV on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif.
2. UTAH STATE AGGIES (4)
The surprising Aggies, who are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 1978, remained perfect with an impressive 49-45 victory in their conference opener at Air Force. Utah State's second road win of the season sets up a huge Mountain Division showdown with the preseason conference favorite.
NEXT: Boise State on Saturday at Maverik Stadium in Logan. Utah (10 a.m., CBS)
3. WYOMING COWBOYS (5)
The Pokes (3-0), coming off a 45-12 romp over reigning MAC champion Ball State, are 29 ½-point road favorites this week against another FBS program, which means UW should start 4-0 for the first time in 25 years.
NEXT: UConn on Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
4. SAN DIEGO STATE ATECS (7)
The Aztecs (3-0) are 7-2 (.778) against the Pac-12 over the last six seasons after beating Utah 33-31 in triple-overtime.
NEXT: Towson on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (1:30 p.m., Stadium)
5. NEVADA WOLF PACK (1)
The Wolf Pack (2-1) were manhandled 38-17 by a Kansas State team missing its starting quarterback. Carson Strong and Co. need to regroup during their bye week.
NEXT: Boise State on Oct. 2 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho (1:30 p.m., FS1)
6. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (3)
The Andy Avalos era is off to a shaky start after the Broncos (1-2) had a short field goal blocked and suffered a rare loss on the blue turf to Oklahoma State. Big road test for Boise State this week.
NEXT: Utah State on Saturday at Maverik Stadium in Logan. Utah (10 a.m., CBS)
7. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (8)
The Spartans (2-1, 1-0), the reigning MWC champions, are on top of the West Division standings after grinding out a 17-13 win at Hawaii. Was San Jose State's 2020 title run a fluke like Ball State's 2020 MAC title run appears to be?
NEXT: Western Michigan on Saturday at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich. (noon, ESPN+)
8. AIR FORCE FALCONS (8)
The Falcons (2-1, 0-1) lost their MWC opener despite piling up 619 yards and 45 points against Utah State.
NEXT: Florida Atlantic on Saturday at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy (6 p.m., FS2)
9. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (9)
The Lobos (2-1) allowed two touchdowns on the first four plays and were never able to threaten No. 5 Texas A&M last week in a 34-0 loss.
NEXT: UTEP on Saturday at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas (7 p.m., ESPN+)
10. COLORADO STATE RAMS (12)
The Glass Bowl was half full. The Rams (1-2) picked up their first win of the season at Toledo last week to join UW in the Border War rivals’ 2021 mastery of the MAC.
NEXT: No. 5 Iowa on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa (1:30 p.m., FS1)
11. HAWAII WARRIORS (10)
The Warriors (1-3) punted 11 times against San Jose State and still had a chance to win the game in the closing seconds, but Chevan Cordeiro’s pass in the end zone on the final snap sailed high and incomplete.
NEXT: New Mexico State on Saturday at Aggie Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M. (6 p.m., FloFootball)
12. UNLV REBELS (11)
The Rebels (0-3) are without a clue at quarterback. Four different signal-callers took snaps in the six previous quarters entering UNLV’s conference opener.
NEXT: Played No. 22 Fresno on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif.
