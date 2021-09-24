Mountain West Football Power Rankings

NEXT: Western Michigan on Saturday at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich. (noon, ESPN+)

8. AIR FORCE FALCONS (8)

The Falcons (2-1, 0-1) lost their MWC opener despite piling up 619 yards and 45 points against Utah State.

NEXT: Florida Atlantic on Saturday at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy (6 p.m., FS2)

9. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (9)

The Lobos (2-1) allowed two touchdowns on the first four plays and were never able to threaten No. 5 Texas A&M last week in a 34-0 loss.

NEXT: UTEP on Saturday at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas (7 p.m., ESPN+)

10. COLORADO STATE RAMS (12)

The Glass Bowl was half full. The Rams (1-2) picked up their first win of the season at Toledo last week to join UW in the Border War rivals’ 2021 mastery of the MAC.

NEXT: No. 5 Iowa on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa (1:30 p.m., FS1)

11. HAWAII WARRIORS (10)