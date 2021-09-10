Mountain West Football Power Rankings

MWC POWER RANKINGS (previous)
1. NEVADA WOLF PACK (1)
The Wolf Pack (1-0) remain in the top spot after Carson Strong and Co. climbed out of an early 14-0 hole to beat Cal, 22-17, in Berkeley. It appears Nevada and some other MWC teams could contend for the Pac-12 North Division.
NEXT: Idaho State on Saturday at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. (8:30 p.m., Stadium)
2. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (5)
The Bulldogs (1-1) were impressive in matching No. 12 Oregon punch for punch before falling 31-24 in the final minutes at Autzen Stadium. If not for three lost fumbles, Fresno State would likely have pulled off the upset and appeared in this week’s top-25 rankings.
NEXT: Cal Poly on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (8 p.m., CW59 local broadcast)
3. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (2)
The Broncos (0-1) still deserve credit for opening the season on the road at UCF instead of playing an FCS opponent on the blue turf (although that also proved to be dangerous for several MWC teams).
NEXT: Played UTEP late Friday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
4. UTAH STATE AGGIES (9)
The Aggies (1-0) started the Blake Anderson era with a notable #Pac12AfterDark victory. Utah State scored two late touchdowns to stun Washington State, 26-23, in Pullman. Not exactly the shot in the arm the WSU administration was looking for from Nick Rolovich.
NEXT: Played North Dakota late Friday at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah
5. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (3)
The Spartans (1-1) gave No. 14 USC more of a challenge than the 30-7 final score would indicate. The reigning MWC champs will try to regroup during the bye week.
NEXT: Hawaii on Sept. 19 at Ching Complex in Honolulu (10:30 p.m., FS1)
6. WYOMING COWBOYS (4)
Craig Bohl’s Cowboys (1-0) did what they were supposed to do: Defeated Brent Vigen’s Bobcats in the anticipated opener at War Memorial Stadium. But UW only scored 19 points when the crowd of 27,007 was looking for style points after all of the offseason talk about the revamped offense.
NEXT: Northern Illinois on Saturday at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill. (11:30 a.m., ESPN+)
7. AIR FORCE FALCONS (6)
It was business as usual for the Falcons (1-0), who won their opener for the 15th consecutive season and improved to 25-0 all-time against FCS teams with a 35-14 win over Lafayette.
NEXT: Navy on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. (1:30 p.m., CBS)
8. SAN DIEGO STATE ATECS (7)
The Aztecs (1-0) still have a suffocating defense and questions at quarterback after sleepwalking through a 28-10 victory in the opener against hapless New Mexico State. SDSU will now play back-to-back games against Pac-12 opponents.
NEXT: Arizona on Saturday at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. (8 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)
9. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (10)
The Lobos (1-0) move up a spot with last Thursday’s 27-17 victory over Houston Baptist looking even better after other MWC teams suffered losses to FCS opponents.
NEXT: New Mexico State on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. (5 p.m., Stadium)
10. HAWAII WARRIORS (11)
The Warriors (1-1) bounced back from their Week 0 loss at UCLA with a 49-35 victory over Portland State in Honolulu. Hawaii took a 28-0 lead in the first quarter but let its foot off the gas.
NEXT: Oregon State on Saturday at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. (9 p.m., FS1)
11. COLORADO STATE RAMS (8)
Forget the Big 12, the Rams (0-1) didn’t look like a good candidate for the Missouri Valley Conference after getting pushed around during a 42-23 loss to FCS South Dakota State in Fort not-so Fun.
NEXT: Vanderbilt on Saturday at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. (8 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
12. UNLV REBELS (12)
Hello, 0-12? The Rebels (0-1) will almost certainly be underdogs in their final 11 games after losing 35-33 in double-overtime to FCS Eastern Washington.
NEXT: No. 25 Arizona State on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (8:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn