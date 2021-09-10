Mountain West Football Power Rankings

MWC POWER RANKINGS (previous)

1. NEVADA WOLF PACK (1)

The Wolf Pack (1-0) remain in the top spot after Carson Strong and Co. climbed out of an early 14-0 hole to beat Cal, 22-17, in Berkeley. It appears Nevada and some other MWC teams could contend for the Pac-12 North Division.

NEXT: Idaho State on Saturday at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. (8:30 p.m., Stadium)

2. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (5)

The Bulldogs (1-1) were impressive in matching No. 12 Oregon punch for punch before falling 31-24 in the final minutes at Autzen Stadium. If not for three lost fumbles, Fresno State would likely have pulled off the upset and appeared in this week’s top-25 rankings.

NEXT: Cal Poly on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (8 p.m., CW59 local broadcast)

3. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (2)

The Broncos (0-1) still deserve credit for opening the season on the road at UCF instead of playing an FCS opponent on the blue turf (although that also proved to be dangerous for several MWC teams).