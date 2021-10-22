MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

(PREVIOUS RANKING)
1. NEVADA WOLF PACK (1)
Carson Strong, who has completed 67.9% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions this season, shredded Hawaii’s secondary for 395 yards to lead the Wolf Pack (5-1, 2-0) to a 34-17 win.
NEXT: Fresno State on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (5 p.m., FS2)
2. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (2)
Backup quarterback Lucas Johnson’s two completions were both for touchdowns in overtime and double-overtime to lead SDSU to a 19-13 win at San Jose State and keep the Aztecs (6-0, 2-0) unbeaten.
NEXT: Air Force on Saturday at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
3. AIR FORCE FALCONS (4)
The Falcons (5-1, 2-1) followed up their win against Wyoming by beating Boise State on the blue turf to set up a showdown of divisional leaders at the Academy.
NEXT: No. 22 San Diego State on Saturday at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
4. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (5)
The Bulldogs (5-2, 2-1) are bow 5-1 against Wyoming since joining the Mountain West and will play their final five games in the state of California.
NEXT: Nevada on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (5 p.m., FS2)
5. COLORADO STATE RAMS (8)
The Rams (3-3, 2-0) remained alone atop the Mountain Division after smothering New Mexico, 36-7, in Albuquerque.
NEXT: Played at Utah State late Friday.
6. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (3)
The Broncos (3-4, 1-2) are 1-3 at home this season and won’t play on the blue turf again until Wyoming visits Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 12.
NEXT: Colorado State on Oct. 30 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
7. UTAH STATE AGGIES (8)
The Aggies (4-2, 2-1) Elelyon Noa’s 11-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds left ended Utah State’s two-game losing skid and kept UNLV winless.
NEXT: Played Colorado State on Friday.
8. WYOMING COWBOYS (6)
The Cowboys (4-2, 0-2) have a chance to make a move during the second half of the season, but the offensive line needs to start pushing back and supporting the team’s struggling quarterbacks better.
NEXT: New Mexico on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (1:30 p.m., Stadium)
9. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (10)
The Spartans (4-4, 2-2) pushed SDSU to the brink last week and pulled off a 27-20 comeback victory over UNLV on Thursday night in Las Vegas.
NEXT: Wyoming on Oct. 30 at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif. (2 p.m.)
10. HAWAII WARRIORS (9)
The Warriors (3-4, 1-2) can get back to .500 with their second win of the season over lowly New Mexico State.
NEXT: New Mexico State on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (9:59 p.m., Spectrum Sports)
11. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (11)
The Lobos (2-5, 0-3) are tied with Arizona for 129th (last) in the FBS in scoring (14.0 points per game) and are 130th (dead last) in total offense (254.4 yards per game).
NEXT: Wyoming on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (1:30 p.m., Stadium)
12. UNLV REBELS (12)
The Rebels (0-7, 0-3) are now 0-13 under Marcus Arroyo after getting outscored 24-3 down the stretch by San Jose State.