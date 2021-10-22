MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

NEXT: New Mexico on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (1:30 p.m., Stadium)

9. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (10)

The Spartans (4-4, 2-2) pushed SDSU to the brink last week and pulled off a 27-20 comeback victory over UNLV on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

NEXT: Wyoming on Oct. 30 at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif. (2 p.m.)

10. HAWAII WARRIORS (9)

The Warriors (3-4, 1-2) can get back to .500 with their second win of the season over lowly New Mexico State.

NEXT: New Mexico State on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (9:59 p.m., Spectrum Sports)

11. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (11)

The Lobos (2-5, 0-3) are tied with Arizona for 129th (last) in the FBS in scoring (14.0 points per game) and are 130th (dead last) in total offense (254.4 yards per game).

NEXT: Wyoming on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (1:30 p.m., Stadium)

12. UNLV REBELS (12)