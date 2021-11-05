Mountain West Football Power Rankings

(PREVIOUS RANKING)

1. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (2)

The Bulldogs (7-2, 4-1) are back in The Associated Press poll at No. 25 after taking down previously unbeaten San Diego State to surge into first place in the West Division.

NEXT: Boise State on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

2. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (1)

The Aztecs (7-1, 3-1) dug themselves a 20-0 hole against Fresno State and didn’t have the firepower to fight back. SDSU was No. 24 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind Fresno State.

NEXT: Hawaii on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu (9 p.m., FS1)

3. NEVADA WOLF PACK (3)

Carson Strong passed for 417 yards and four touchdowns during the Wolf Pack’s (6-2, 3-1) 51-20 drubbing of in-state rival UNLV.

NEXT: San Jose State on Saturday at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. (8 p.m., FS2)

4. UTAH STATE AGGIES (4)

The Aggies (6-2, 4-1) have two winnable road games before hosting Wyoming on Nov. 20.

NEXT: New Mexico State on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M. (2 p.m., FloSports)

5. AIR FORCE FALCONS (5)

The Falcons (6-2, 3-2) will try to get the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy back from the Black Knights this weekend in Texas.

NEXT: Army on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (9:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network)

6. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (7)

Hank Bachmeier threw three touchdowns to lead the Broncos (4-4, 2-2) back from a 13-0 deficit during last week’s 28-19 victory over Colorado State in Fort Collins.

NEXT: No. 25 Fresno State on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

7. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (8)

The reigning MWC champion Spartans (5-4, 3-2) will still have a big say in this year’s title run with games against contenders Nevada, Utah State and Fresno State to close out the regular season.

NEXT: Nevada on Saturday at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. (8 p.m., FS2)

8. COLORADO STATE RAMS (6)

The Rams (3-5, 2-2) don’t have much momentum after back-to-back losses to Utah State and Boise State, but they still have possession of the Bronze Boot.

NEXT: Wyoming on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

9. HAWAII WARRIORS (9)

The Warriors (4-5, 1-3) will have to have a November to remember to get bowl eligible.

NEXT: San Diego State on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu (9 p.m., FS1)

10. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (10)

The Lobos (3-5, 1-3), who beat Wyoming in Laramie as 20-point underdogs, are only 2-point home favorites against the winless Rebels.

NEXT: UNLV on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. (5 p.m., Stadium)

11. WYOMING COWBOYS (11)

The Cowboys (4-4, 0-4) won their first four games and are now on a four-game losing streak. Which direction will this team go in over the final four games?

NEXT: Colorado State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

12. UNLV REBELS (12)

The Rebels (0-8, 0-4) are now 0-14 overall and 0-10 in MWC games under Marcus Arroyo.

NEXT: New Mexico on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. (5 p.m., Stadium)

