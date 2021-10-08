MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

4. AIR FORCE FALCONS (7)

The Falcons (4-1, 1-1) went through Rocky Long’s defense like a warm knife through butter during last week’s 38-10 victory at New Mexico. The Pokes will have to offer a lot more resistance against the nation’s top rushing attack to get to 5-0.

NEXT: Wyoming on Saturday at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy, Colo. (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

5. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (1)

The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1) limp into their bye week after struggling to beat UNLV and then getting upset at Hawaii to fall out of the AP top 25. What happened to the team that nearly beat Oregon at Autzen Stadium and upset UCLA at the Rose Bowl?

NEXT: Wyoming on Oct. 16 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (TBA)

6. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (2)

The Broncos (2-3, 1-1) are averaging 2.1 yards per rushing attempt (128th) and 74.4 rushing yards per game (127th) so far this season. The offensive line has allowed 13 sacks totaling 100 yards lost, which counts in the porous rushing stats.