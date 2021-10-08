MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

(PREVIOUS RANKING)
1. NEVADA WOLF PACK (5)
The Wolf Pack (3-1, 1-0) picked up the program’s first win on the blue turf in 24 years with an impressive 41-31 victory at Boise State. The preseason West Division favorites are off to a strong start to the conference race.
NEXT: New Mexico State on Saturday at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
2. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (4)
The 25th-ranked Aztecs (4-0, 0-0) moved into The Associated Press top-25 poll during their bye week and are one of 17 remaining unbeaten teams in the FBS with another very winnable game this week.
NEXT: New Mexico on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (7 p.m., FS1)
3. WYOMING COWBOYS (3)
The Cowboys (4-0, 0-0), also coming off a bye week and looking to remain unbeaten, will be underdogs for the first time this season in their MWC opener after pulling off three comeback victories in four non-conference games.
NEXT: Air Force on Saturday at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy, Colo. (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
4. AIR FORCE FALCONS (7)
The Falcons (4-1, 1-1) went through Rocky Long’s defense like a warm knife through butter during last week’s 38-10 victory at New Mexico. The Pokes will have to offer a lot more resistance against the nation’s top rushing attack to get to 5-0.
NEXT: Wyoming on Saturday at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy, Colo. (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
5. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (1)
The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1) limp into their bye week after struggling to beat UNLV and then getting upset at Hawaii to fall out of the AP top 25. What happened to the team that nearly beat Oregon at Autzen Stadium and upset UCLA at the Rose Bowl?
NEXT: Wyoming on Oct. 16 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (TBA)
6. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (2)
The Broncos (2-3, 1-1) are averaging 2.1 yards per rushing attempt (128th) and 74.4 rushing yards per game (127th) so far this season. The offensive line has allowed 13 sacks totaling 100 yards lost, which counts in the porous rushing stats.
NEXT: No. 10 BYU on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah (1:30 p.m., ABC)
7. UTAH STATE AGGIES (6)
The Aggies (3-2, 1-2) get a much-needed open date to regroup after back-to-back home losses to Boise State (27-3) and BYU (34-20).
NEXT: UNLV on Oct. 16 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
8. COLORADO STATE RAMS (8)
The Rams (1-3, 0-0) flirted with dropping the Border War and other MWC rivalries so Steve Addazio could play Temple and some of his old rivals again. Fortunately, CSU wisely opted to decline the American Athletic Conference’s recruitment last week after Boise State and San Diego State announced they were staying put
NEXT: San Jose State on Saturday at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. (1:30 p.m., FS1)
9. HAWAII WARRIORS (11)
The Warriors (3-3, 1-1) scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to stun then-No. 18 Fresno State in the wee hours last Saturday. Great win for Todd Graham. Aloha means goodbye for the Bulldogs' ranking.
NEXT: Nevada on Oct. 16 at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
10. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (9)
The Spartans (3-2, 1-0) did beat Hawaii earlier this season but last week’s 37-31 home victory over lowly New Mexico State feels like a step back while the Warriors appear to be getting better.
NEXT: Colorado State on Saturday at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. (1:30 p.m., FS1)
11. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (10)
An argument can be made that the Lobos (2-3, 0-1) should be last in these rankings after their pathetic performance against Air Force. Or maybe the Falcons are just that good? Wyoming will find out this week.
NEXT: No. 25 San Diego State on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (7 p.m., FS1)
12. UNLV REBELS (12)
The Rebels (0-5, 0-1) were competitive again but fell short in a 24-17 loss at undefeated UTSA. UNLV gets a much-needed bye week after falling to 0-11 under second-year head coach Marcus Arroyo.
NEXT: Utah State on Oct. 16 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
