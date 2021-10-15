MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

(PREVIOUS RANKING)
1. NEVADA WOLF PACK (1)
Carson Strong finished 25-for-32 passing for 377 yards with a career-high six touchdowns and one interception in three quarters before watching the final 15 minutes of the Wolf Pack’s (4-1, 1-0) 55-28 win over New Mexico State.
NEXT: Hawaii on Saturday at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
2. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (2)
The 24th-ranked Aztecs (5-0, 1-0) rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns and allowed 66 yards and no touchdowns on the ground during a 31-7 victory over New Mexico and are the lone remaining unbeaten team in the MWC.
NEXT: San Jose State on Friday night at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif.
3. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (6)
Andy Avalos’ defense forced four turnovers and the Broncos (3-3, 1-1) picked up what could be a season-changing win over then-No. 10 BYU in Provo. It was the MWC’s first win over a top-10 team since TCU upset Oklahoma in 2005.
NEXT: Air Force on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho (7 p.m., FS1)
4. AIR FORCE FALCONS (7)
The Falcons (5-1, 2-1) have traditionally given Boise State fits with their triple-option attack and will try to be the third team this season to win on the blue turf.
NEXT: Boise State on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho (7 p.m., FS1)
5. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (5)
The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1) had a bye week to get quarterback Jake Haener healthy after he passed for 388 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions during their disappointing 27-24 road loss at Hawaii.
NEXT: Wyoming on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (1:30 p.m., FS2)
6. WYOMING COWBOYS (3)
The Cowboys (4-1, 0-1) return home for the first time in a month looking to play as well as they did in the 45-12 victory over Ball State on Sept. 18.
NEXT: Fresno State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (1:30 p.m., FS2)
7. COLORADO STATE RAMS (8)
The Rams (2-3, 1-0) opened the season with embarrassing home losses to South Dakota State and Vanderbilt but have been getting better week by week and are alone atop the Mountain Division after last week’s win over San Jose State.
NEXT: New Mexico on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. (5 p.m., Stadium)
8. UTAH STATE AGGIES (6)
The Aggies (3-2, 1-1) are 7-point favorites at UNLV and lead the all-time series 18-6.
NEXT: UNLV on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
9. HAWAII WARRIORS (9)
The Warriors (3-3, 1-1) had a bye week to soak up their victory over then-No. 18 Fresno State two weeks ago.
NEXT: Nevada on Saturday at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
10. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (10)
The Spartans (3-3, 1-1) need to get starting quarterback Nick Starkel healthy. Backup Nick Nash was 11-for-22 passing for 154 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 32-14 loss in Fort Collins.
NEXT: No. 24 San Diego State on Friday at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif. (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
11. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (11)
The Lobos (2-4, 0-2) are 128th out of 130 FBS teams in scoring (15.2 points per game) and 124th in total offense (283.7 yards per game).
NEXT: Colorado State on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. (5 p.m., Stadium)
12. UNLV REBELS (12)
The Rebels (0-5, 0-1), who have been competitive playing a pretty tough schedule, will try to get Marcus Arroyo (0-11) his first win as head coach after a bye week.
NEXT: Utah State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
