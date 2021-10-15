MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

4. AIR FORCE FALCONS (7)

The Falcons (5-1, 2-1) have traditionally given Boise State fits with their triple-option attack and will try to be the third team this season to win on the blue turf.

NEXT: Boise State on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho (7 p.m., FS1)

5. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (5)

The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1) had a bye week to get quarterback Jake Haener healthy after he passed for 388 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions during their disappointing 27-24 road loss at Hawaii.

NEXT: Wyoming on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (1:30 p.m., FS2)

6. WYOMING COWBOYS (3)

The Cowboys (4-1, 0-1) return home for the first time in a month looking to play as well as they did in the 45-12 victory over Ball State on Sept. 18.

NEXT: Fresno State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (1:30 p.m., FS2)

7. COLORADO STATE RAMS (8)