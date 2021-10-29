MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

(PREVIOUS RANKING)

1. SAN DIEGO STATE ATECS (2)

The 21st-ranked Aztecs (7-0, 3-0) held on for a 20-14 road win against Air Force for their ninth consecutive victory over the Falcons. Maybe Craig Bohl and his staff can take a deep dive into the SDSU-AFA game film during the offseason in an effort to better figure out Air Force's triple-option.

NEXT: Fresno State on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

2. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (4)

The Bulldogs (6-2, 3-1) stopped a 2-point conversion to beat Nevada last week and have a chance to seize control of the West Division this week. With a victory, Fresno State would likely reenter the top-25 rankings on Monday.

NEXT: No. 21 San Diego State on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

3. NEVADA WOLF PACK (1)

The Wolf Pack (5-2, 2-1), despite the gut-punch 34-32 loss at Fresno State, still have a chance to win the West Division with another massive game looming Nov. 13 at San Diego State.

NEXT: Played UNLV late Friday at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev.

4. UTAH STATE AGGIES (7)

The Aggies (5-2, 3-1) lead the Mountain Division after being picked last in the preseason media poll. Blake Anderson has to be the favorite for coach of the year at this point, along with SDSU's Brady Hoke.

NEXT: Hawaii on Saturday at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah (1 p.m., Spectrum Sports)

5. AIR FORCE FALCONS (3)

The Falcons (6-2, 3-2) are 1-2 at home in MWC games as contenders Utah State and San Diego State took care of business at Falcon Stadium, where the Pokes’ season took a nasty turn.

NEXT: Army on Nov. 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (9:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network)

6. COLORADO STATE RAMS (5)

The Rams (3-4, 2-1) would have a two-game lead in the Mountain Division if Steve Addazio had competent clock management skills.

NEXT: Boise State on Saturday at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

7. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (3)

The Broncos (3-4, 1-2) are coming off a bye and will put a perfect 10-0 record against Colorado State on the line in Fort Collins.

NEXT: Colorado State on Saturday at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

8. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (9)

The Spartans (4-4, 2-2) fell behind 17-3 at UNLV before rallying for a 27-20 win last week. Quarterback Nick Nash, who has been filling in for injured starter Nick Starkel, had 213 yards passing and a career-high 121 yards rushing against the Rebels.

NEXT: Wyoming on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif. (2 p.m., FS2)

9. HAWAII WARRIORS (10)

The Warriors (4-4, 1-2) improved to 2-0 against New Mexico State this year after running back Dedrick Parson rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns to lead Hawaii to a 48-34 victory and the season sweep of the Aggies in Honolulu.

NEXT: Utah State on Saturday at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah (1 p.m., Spectrum Sports)

10. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (11)

The Lobos (3-5, 1-3) get to bask in the glory of their victory at War Memorial Stadium during a bye week before hosting another MWC bottom feeder.

NEXT: UNLV on Nov. 6 at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque (5 p.m., Stadium)

11. WYOMING COWBOYS (8)

The Cowboys (4-3, 0-3) haven’t scored a touchdown since Sean Chambers’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Neyor with 15 seconds left in the second quarter at Air Force. That was on Oct. 9.

NEXT: San Jose State on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif. (2 p.m., FS2)

12. UNLV REBELS (12)

Entering Friday's battle for the Fremont Cannon, the Rebels (0-7, 0-3) had not won a game since a 33-30 overtime victory on Nov. 30, 2019 at Nevada.

NEXT: Played Nevada late Friday at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev.

