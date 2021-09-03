Mountain West Football Power Rankings

1. NEVADA WOLF PACK (0-0)
Led by potential NFL first-round pick Carson Strong, the Wolf Pack has a chance to play its way back into the national spotlight for the first time since Colin Kaepernick led the program to a share of the 2009 WAC title.
This week: Cal on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. (8:30 p.m., FS1)
Next: Idaho State on Sept. 11 at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. (8:30 p.m., Stadium)
2. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (0-1)
The Broncos looked like a College Football Playoff contender when they took a 21-0 lead at UCF, but were likely bounced from the New Year’s Six Bowl chase after melting in the second half of the entertaining, weather-delayed, 36-31 late-night loss at the Bounce House.
Next: UTEP on Sept. 10 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho (7:30 p.m., FS1)
3. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (1-0)
The defending Mountain West champions tuned up for another run with a 45-14 victory over Southern Utah last Saturday at Spartan Stadium.
This week: No. 15 USC on Saturday at the Coliseum in Los Angeles (3 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Next: Bye
4. WYOMING COWBOYS (0-0)
Craig Bohl and Co. need to take advantage of a cushy non-conference schedule and gain some momentum before conference play.
This week: Montana State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie (2 p.m., ESPN+)
Next: Northern Illinois on Sept. 11 at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill. (11:30 a.m., ESPN+)
5. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (1-0)
The Bulldogs took UConn, which hosts Wyoming on Sept. 25, to the woodshed during a 45-0 Week 0 win.
This week: No. 11 Oregon on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (noon, Pac-12 Networks)
Next: Cal Poly on Sept. 11 at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (8 p.m., CW59 local broadcast)
6. AIR FORCE FALCONS (0-0)
Falcons are looking to start 1-0 for the 15th consecutive season and improve to 25-0 all-time against FCS teams.
This week: Lafayette on Saturday at Falcon Stadium in U.S. Air Force Academy (noon, Stadium)
Next: Navy on Sept. 11 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. (1:30 p.m., CBS)
7. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (0-0)
Aztecs need fifth-year senior Jordon Brookshire, who won three-man quarterback competition, to elevate the play of the offense.
This week: New Mexico State on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
Next: Arizona on Sept. 11 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. (8 p.m., Pac-12 Networks)
8. COLORADO STATE RAMS (0-0)
The Rams don’t get to play Colorado this year in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, but Steve Addazio’s team was expected to have its hands full with an FCS opponent under the Friday night lights.
This week: Played South Dakota State late Friday at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo.
Next: Vanderbilt on Sept. 11 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. (8 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
9. UTAH STATE AGGIES (0-0)
Aggies looking for fresh start under Bake Anderson after the debacle that was Gary Andersen’s second stint in Logan.
This week: Washington State on Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. (9 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
Next: North Dakota on Sept. 10 at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
10. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (1-0)
Terry Wilson, the former Oregon and Kentucky quarterback, looked at home in Albuquerque, throwing three touchdown passes in a 27-17 victory over Houston Baptist on Thursday night at Dreamstyle Stadium.
Next: New Mexico State on Sept. 11 at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. (5 p.m., Stadium)
11. HAWAII WARRIORS (0-1)
The Warriors made Chip Kelly’s Bruins look like Chip Kelly’s Ducks during a 44-10 loss to UCLA last Saturday at the Rose Bowl.
This week: Portland on Saturday at Ching Complex in Honolulu (10 p.m., Spectrum pay-per view)
Next: Oregon State on Sept. 11 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. (9 p.m., FS1)
12. UNLV REBELS (0-1)
Marcus Arroyo is now 0-5 as UNLV’s head coach after Thursday’s gutting 35-33 double-overtime loss to Eastern Washington at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Next: No. 25 Arizona State on Sept. 11 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (8:30 p.m., ESPN2)