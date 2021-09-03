Mountain West Football Power Rankings

1. NEVADA WOLF PACK (0-0)

Led by potential NFL first-round pick Carson Strong, the Wolf Pack has a chance to play its way back into the national spotlight for the first time since Colin Kaepernick led the program to a share of the 2009 WAC title.

This week: Cal on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. (8:30 p.m., FS1)

Next: Idaho State on Sept. 11 at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. (8:30 p.m., Stadium)

2. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (0-1)

The Broncos looked like a College Football Playoff contender when they took a 21-0 lead at UCF, but were likely bounced from the New Year’s Six Bowl chase after melting in the second half of the entertaining, weather-delayed, 36-31 late-night loss at the Bounce House.

Next: UTEP on Sept. 10 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho (7:30 p.m., FS1)

3. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (1-0)

The defending Mountain West champions tuned up for another run with a 45-14 victory over Southern Utah last Saturday at Spartan Stadium.