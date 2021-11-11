MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

(PREVIOUS RANKING)

1. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (2)

Aloha, No. 22. The Aztecs (8-1, 4-1) are the only Mountain West team in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after surviving a scare at Hawaii and with Fresno State’s primetime pratfall against Boise State.

NEXT: Nevada on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

2. NEVADA WOLF PACK (3)

The Wolf Pack (7-2, 4-1) can still win the West Division and are only 3-point underdogs against the Aztecs. Carson Strong vs. SDSU’s smothering defense should be an interesting watch.

NEXT: No. 22 San Diego State on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

3. UTAH STATE AGGIES (4)

The Aggies (7-2, 4-1), who would lose a head-to-head tiebreaker to Boise State, might have to win their final three games to clinch the Mountain Division the way the Broncos are playing.

NEXT: San Jose State on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif. (8:30 p.m., FS1)

4. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (6)

The Broncos (5-4, 3-2) have lost three consecutive games on the blue turf but are 13 ½-point favorites over the Pokes.

NEXT: Wyoming on Friday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, (7 p.m., FS1)

5. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (1)

Jake Haener threw three interceptions during the Bulldogs’ (7-3, 4-2) 40-14 loss to Boise State. Levi Williams probably needs to avoid any interceptions if UW is going to have success against Andy Avalos’ defense.

NEXT: New Mexico on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (5 p.m., Stadium)

6. AIR FORCE FALCONS (5)

The Commander-in-chief’s Trophy will stay in West Point, N.Y., after the Falcons’ (6-3, 3-2) 21-14 loss to Army in Arlington, Texas.

NEXT: Colorado State on Saturday at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

7. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (7)

The Spartans (5-5, 3-3) could be competing with UW for a bowl spot and own the head-to-head tiebreaker. SJSU is a 4 ½-point favorite over the Mountain Division-leading Aggies.

NEXT: Utah State on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif. (8:30 p.m., FS1)

8. WYOMING COWBOYS (11)

The Cowboys (5-4, 1-4) will try to win on the blue turf for the first time against the Broncos. UW is 0-7 in road games against Boise State and 1-0 in the Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium.

NEXT: Boise State on Friday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, (7 p.m., FS1)

9. COLORADO STATE RAMS (8)

Steve Addazio knows where Laramie is now after an otherworldly Border War experience. The Rams (3-6, 2-3) have to beat Air Force, Hawaii (in Honolulu) and Nevada to get bowl-eligible.

NEXT: Air Force on Saturday at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

10. HAWAII WARRIORS (9)

The Warriors (4-6, 1-4) played SDSU tough but could only muster a field goal over the final three quarters in a 17-10 home loss.

NEXT: UNLV on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. (2 p.m., Spectrum Sports)

11. UNLV REBELS (12)

Marcus Arroyo, hired before the 2020 season, picked up his first win as a head coach and Charles Williams became the program’s all-time leading rusher during the Rebels’ (1-8, 1-4) 31-17 win at New Mexico.

NEXT: Hawaii on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. (2 p.m., Spectrum Sports)

12. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (10)

How did the Lobos (3-6, 1-4) beat Wyoming in Laramie? That could prove to be a bowl-busting loss for the Cowboys, unless they can make up for it on the road the next two weeks.

NEXT: Fresno State on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (5 p.m., Stadium)

