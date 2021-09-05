Mountain West football standings

NCAA
Mountain West
Mountain Division
;CONFERENCE;;;OVERALL
;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Air Force;0-0;0;0;1-0;35;14
New Mexico;0-0;0;0;1-0;27;17
Utah State;0-0;0;0;1-0;26;23
Wyoming;0-0;0;0;1-0;19;16
Boise State;0-0;0;0;0-1;31;36
Colorado State;0-0;0;0;0-1;23;42
West Division
;CONFERENCE;;;OVERALL
;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA
Nevada;0-0;0;0;1-0;22;17
San Diego State;0-0;0;0;1-0;28;10
Fresno State;0-0;0;0;1-1;69;35
Hawaii;0-0;0;0;1-1;59;79
San Jose State;0-0;0;0;1-1;52;44
UNLV;0-0;0;0;0-1;33;35
Friday
North Dakota at Utah State, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Boise State, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Wyoming at Northern Illinois, 11:30 a.m.
Air Force at Navy, 1:30 p.m.
New Mexico State at New Mexico, 5 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno State, 8 p.m.
San Diego State at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Colorado State, 8 p.m.
UNLV at Arizona State, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho State at Nevada, 8:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Oregon State, 9 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.