Mountain West football standings
Mountain West football standings

Mountain West logo
/

NCAA

Mountain West

Mountain Division

;CONFERENCE;;;OVERALL

;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Air Force;0-0;0;0;1-0;35;14

New Mexico;0-0;0;0;1-0;27;17

Utah State;0-0;0;0;1-0;26;23

Wyoming;0-0;0;0;1-0;19;16

Boise State;0-0;0;0;0-1;31;36

Colorado State;0-0;0;0;0-1;23;42

West Division

;CONFERENCE;;;OVERALL

;W-L;PF;PA;W-L;PF;PA

Nevada;0-0;0;0;1-0;22;17

San Diego State;0-0;0;0;1-0;28;10

Fresno State;0-0;0;0;1-1;69;35

Hawaii;0-0;0;0;1-1;59;79

San Jose State;0-0;0;0;1-1;52;44

UNLV;0-0;0;0;0-1;33;35

Friday

North Dakota at Utah State, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Boise State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Wyoming at Northern Illinois, 11:30 a.m.

Air Force at Navy, 1:30 p.m.

New Mexico State at New Mexico, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno State, 8 p.m.

San Diego State at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Colorado State, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Arizona State, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho State at Nevada, 8:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Oregon State, 9 p.m.

