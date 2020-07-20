Mountain West postpones football virtual media days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE — The Mountain West announced Monday the league’s football virtual media days scheduled for next week will be postponed.

The league’s annual media days, which call for coaches and select players from all 12 member institutions to meet with media members via Zoom webinar, were scheduled to be held July 27-29, but the event is on hold until further notice.

“Any future decisions and announcements will take place at the appropriate time,” the conference said in a statement.

Las Vegas has long been home to the league’s media days, but they were set for a change of scenery this summer. The event was originally supposed to be held in person in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, home of the newest bowl game — the L.A. Bowl — in the MW’s modified bowl lineup. But the conference announced in April that media days would be going to a virtual format instead amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The MW was the second Football Bowl Subdivision conference to put a hold on its media days Monday. The Pac-12, which, along with the Big Ten, has already decided to play a conference-only schedule this season, did the same.

