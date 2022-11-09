Mountain West power rankings after Week 10

MOUNTAIN WEST POWER RANKINGS

(Previous ranking)

1. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (1)

The Broncos (6-3, 5-0) are coming off a bitter loss to BYU on the blue turf but are still the team to beat in the MW. The Big 12-bound Cougars get the last laugh as an independent after going 3-0 against rivals from their former conference this season.

Saturday: At Nevada at Mackay Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

2. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (4)

This is a much different team now that Jake Haener is healthy. The preseason MW player of the year passed for 327 yards and four touchdowns to lead the surging Bulldogs (5-4, 4-1) to a 55-13 win over hapless Hawaii. Remember, Fresno State owns the tiebreaker over San Jose State in the West Division.

Friday: At UNLV at Allegiant Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

3. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (2)

The Spartans (6-2, 4-1) were outplayed by Colorado State last week but escaped with a home win. Now SJSU has two difficult road games looming.

Saturday: At San Diego State at SnapDragon Stadium (8:30 p.m., FS1)

4. WYOMING COWBOYS (3)

The Cowboys (6-3, 4-1) have some Border War business to take care of before closing the campaign with games against the top two teams in this week’s rankings. Can Craig Bohl deliver a November to remember?

Saturday: At Colorado State at Canvas Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

5. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (5)

Jalen Mayden has stabilized the quarterback position for the Aztecs (5-4, 3-2), but is it too late for SDSU to win the MW? Brady Hoke and Co. finish with two home games and a winnable road game at New Mexico.

Saturday: Host San Jose State at SnapDragon Stadium (8:30 p.m., FS1)

6. AIR FORCE FALCONS (6)

The Falcons (6-3, 2-3) won the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the first time in six years with a win over Army and will be heavy favorites over their next two MW opponents at Falcon Stadium.

Saturday: Host New Mexico at Falcon Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

7. UTAH STATE AGGIES (7)

The Aggies (4-5, 3-2) are pretty good when Cooper Legas is healthy. Former UW starter Levi Williams may be holding a clipboard for the rest of his career in Logan.

Saturday: At Hawaii at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (9 p.m., Spectrum Sports)

8. COLORADO STATE RAMS (9)

The Rams (2-7, 2-3) made enough explosive plays to beat San Jose State but finished with three points and two turnovers in four trips to the red zone.

Saturday: Host Wyoming at Canvas Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

9. UNLV REBELS (8)

Not even the return of quarterback Doug Brumfield was enough to end the Rebels’ (4-5, 2-3) losing streak. Getting to a bowl would still be a sign of progress if Marcus Arroyo can find a way to win two of the last three games.

Friday: Host Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

T10. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (10)

Danny Gonzales is 3-17 (.150) in MW games during his three seasons leading the Lobos (2-7, 0-5), with two of those wins coming against the Pokes.

Saturday: At Air Force at Falcon Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

T10. HAWAII WARRIORS (11)

The Warriors (2-8, 1-4) did not look like they wanted to compete against Fresno State, which is a bad sign for first-year coach Timmy Chang.

Saturday: Host Utah State at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (9 p.m., Spectrum Sports)

12. NEVADA WOLF PACK (12)

The Wolf Pack (2-7, 0-5), who were idle last week, are on a seven-game losing skid with Boise State and Fresno State coming to Reno and then a road game at rival UNLV. As expected, this is going to be a difficult rebuild for Ken Wilson.

Saturday: Host Boise State at Mackay Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)