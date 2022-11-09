 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MW FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

Mountain West power rankings after Week 10

APTOPIX BYU Boise St Football

Boise State running back George Holani dives over BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson into the end zone on an 11-yard touchdown run in the Broncos' game against the Cougars on Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

 Steve Conner, AP

MOUNTAIN WEST POWER RANKINGS

(Previous ranking)

1. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (1)

The Broncos (6-3, 5-0) are coming off a bitter loss to BYU on the blue turf but are still the team to beat in the MW. The Big 12-bound Cougars get the last laugh as an independent after going 3-0 against rivals from their former conference this season.

Saturday: At Nevada at Mackay Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

2. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (4)

This is a much different team now that Jake Haener is healthy. The preseason MW player of the year passed for 327 yards and four touchdowns to lead the surging Bulldogs (5-4, 4-1) to a 55-13 win over hapless Hawaii. Remember, Fresno State owns the tiebreaker over San Jose State in the West Division.

Friday: At UNLV at Allegiant Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

3. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (2)

The Spartans (6-2, 4-1) were outplayed by Colorado State last week but escaped with a home win. Now SJSU has two difficult road games looming.

Saturday: At San Diego State at SnapDragon Stadium (8:30 p.m., FS1)

4. WYOMING COWBOYS (3)

The Cowboys (6-3, 4-1) have some Border War business to take care of before closing the campaign with games against the top two teams in this week’s rankings. Can Craig Bohl deliver a November to remember?

Saturday: At Colorado State at Canvas Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

5. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (5)

Jalen Mayden has stabilized the quarterback position for the Aztecs (5-4, 3-2), but is it too late for SDSU to win the MW? Brady Hoke and Co. finish with two home games and a winnable road game at New Mexico.

Saturday: Host San Jose State at SnapDragon Stadium (8:30 p.m., FS1)

6. AIR FORCE FALCONS (6)

The Falcons (6-3, 2-3) won the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the first time in six years with a win over Army and will be heavy favorites over their next two MW opponents at Falcon Stadium.

Saturday: Host New Mexico at Falcon Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

7. UTAH STATE AGGIES (7)

The Aggies (4-5, 3-2) are pretty good when Cooper Legas is healthy. Former UW starter Levi Williams may be holding a clipboard for the rest of his career in Logan.

Saturday: At Hawaii at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (9 p.m., Spectrum Sports)

8. COLORADO STATE RAMS (9)

The Rams (2-7, 2-3) made enough explosive plays to beat San Jose State but finished with three points and two turnovers in four trips to the red zone.

Saturday: Host Wyoming at Canvas Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

9. UNLV REBELS (8)

Not even the return of quarterback Doug Brumfield was enough to end the Rebels’ (4-5, 2-3) losing streak. Getting to a bowl would still be a sign of progress if Marcus Arroyo can find a way to win two of the last three games.

Friday: Host Fresno State at Allegiant Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

T10. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (10)

Danny Gonzales is 3-17 (.150) in MW games during his three seasons leading the Lobos (2-7, 0-5), with two of those wins coming against the Pokes.

Saturday: At Air Force at Falcon Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

T10. HAWAII WARRIORS (11)

The Warriors (2-8, 1-4) did not look like they wanted to compete against Fresno State, which is a bad sign for first-year coach Timmy Chang.

Saturday: Host Utah State at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (9 p.m., Spectrum Sports)

12. NEVADA WOLF PACK (12)

The Wolf Pack (2-7, 0-5), who were idle last week, are on a seven-game losing skid with Boise State and Fresno State coming to Reno and then a road game at rival UNLV. As expected, this is going to be a difficult rebuild for Ken Wilson.

Saturday: Host Boise State at Mackay Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

