Mountain West power rankings after Week 12

MOUNTAIN WEST POWER RANKINGS

(Previous ranking)

1. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (1)

The Broncos (8-3, 7-0) will host Fresno State in the MW championship game after knocking the Pokes out of contention during a wild finish at War Memorial Stadium. The Tulane-Cincinnati winner will likely get the Group of Five bid to a New Year’s Six Bowl game due to Boise State’s early-season struggles.

Friday: Host Utah State at Albertsons Stadium (10 a.m., CBS)

2. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (2)

The Bulldogs (7-4, 6-1), who have won six consecutive games, will honor Jake Haener on senior night before playing the Pokes in the regular-season finale. The star QB has passed for 2,249 yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games this season.

Friday: Host Wyoming at Valley Children’s Stadium (8 p.m., FS1)

3. AIR FORCE FALCONS (5)

Brad Roberts should be named MW offensive player of the year after adding 184 rushing yards and a touchdown to his season statistics during the Falcons’ (8-3, 4-3) win over Colorado State.

Saturday: At San Diego State at SnapDragon Stadium (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

4. WYOMING COWBOYS (3)

The Cowboys (7-4, 5-2) will have to circle the wagons after a haunting ending to the home finale against Boise State.

Friday: At Fresno State at Valley Children’s Stadium (8 p.m., FS1)

5. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (4)

The Aztecs (7-4, 5-2) have won five of their last six games since Jalen Mayden emerged as a reliable quarterback.

Saturday: Host Air Force at SnapDragon Stadium (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

6. UTAH STATE AGGIES (7)

The Aggies (6-5, 5-2) have won three consecutive games and are bowl eligible after starting the season 1-4.

Friday: At Boise State at Albertsons Stadium (10 a.m., CBS)

7. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (6)

The Spartans (6-4, 4-3) looked like the West Division favorite in October but have slipped to third place after road losses to Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State. Without much of a fan base it will be interesting to see if SJSU is invited to a bowl.

Saturday: Host Hawaii at CEFCU Stadium (1:30 p.m., Spectrum Sports)

8. COLORADO STATE RAMS (8)

The Rams (2-9, 2-5) should take a big step forward next season if they can keep quarterback Clay Millen, running back Avery Morrow and wide receiver Tory Horton out of the portal.

Friday: Host New Mexico at Canvas Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

9. HAWAII WARRIORS (10)

Timmy Chang isn’t going to win the MW coach of the year award, but he has done a good job in his first season rebuilding the Warriors (3-9, 2-5), who have been competitive despite having the roster decimated by transfers last winter.

Saturday: At San Jose State at CEFCU Stadium (1:30 p.m., Spectrum Sports)

10. UNLV REBELS (9)

The Rebels’ (4-7, 2-5) have lost six consecutive games and are 6-22 under Marcus Arroyo. UNLV has not played in a bowl since 2014 and has not won a bowl since 2000.

Saturday: Host Nevada at Allegiant Stadium (4 p.m., Mountain West Network)

11. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (11)

The Lobos (2-9, 0-7) have lost eight consecutive games and are 7-23 under Danny Gonzales. New Mexico’s last postseason appearance was a 23-20 win over UTSA in the 2016 New Mexico Bowl.

Friday: At Colorado State at Canvas Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

12. NEVADA WOLF PACK (12)

The Wolf Pack (2-9, 0-7) has lost nine consecutive games, which ties the longest losing streak in program history.

Saturday: At UNLV at Allegiant Stadium (4 p.m., Mountain West Network)