MOUNTAIN WEST POWER RANKINGS

(Final 2022 regular season ranking)

1. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (1)

The Broncos, who lost to Fresno State in the MW title game after going 8-0 in conference play during the regular season, are the clear favorite to claim the crown in 2023. Boise State's path to a New Year's Six Bowl is steep with a difficult non-conference slate to navigate.

Saturday: At No. 10 Washington at Husky Stadium (1:30 p.m., ABC)

2. AIR FORCE FALCONS (3)

If you take out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season (Air Force finished 3-3), the Falcons are 31-8 over the last three full seasons (2019, 2021-22). The only thing missing from Troy Calhoun’s resume is a MW championship.

Saturday: Host Robert Morris at Falcon Stadium (11 a.m., Altitude Sports)

3. WYOMING COWBOYS (4)

The Cowboys have the depth, leadership and talent to finally kick down the door in Craig Bohl’s 10th season. In order to get to the conference championship game, UW will likely have to beat either Boise State or Air Force on the road.

Saturday: Host Texas Tech at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS)

4. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (2)

The Bulldogs were awful when star quarterback Jake Haener was hurt last season and unstoppable down the stretch when he was healthy. UCF transfer Mikey Keene has some big shoes to fill now that Haener has finally moved on to the NFL.

Saturday: At Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium (10 a.m., Big Ten Network)

5. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (5)

The Aztecs (1-0), who desperately tried to join the Pac-12 before it was torn apart by the greed of realignment, scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat Ohio. The atmosphere at shiny new SnapDragon Stadium, which had swaths of empty seats for the intriguing Week 0 matchup, does not scream Power 5 football.

Saturday: Host Idaho State at SnapDragon Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

6. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (7)

Preseason MW offensive player of the year Chevan Cordeiro threw three touchdown passes but the Spartans (0-1) defense was no match for reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who passed for four touchdowns in the Trojans' 56-28 Week 0 win. SJSU will try to compete better against another ranked Pac-12 opponent and possible future conference rival this week.

Sunday: Host No. 18 Oregon State at CEFCU Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+)

7. COLORADO STATE RAMS (8)

The Rams also get to host one of the Pac-4 programs looking for a home this week. Jay Norvell has a chance to get his second season in Fort Collins off to a stronger start against counterpart Jake Dickert and the Cougars.

Saturday: Host Washington State at Canvas Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

8. UNLV REBELS (10)

The Barry Odom era at UNLV begins with high hopes. This is a potential bowl team if quarterback Doug Brumfield can stay healthy.

Saturday: Host Bryant at Allegiant Stadium (2 p.m., Mountain West Network)

9. UTAH STATE AGGIES (6)

Blake Anderson has lived and died by the portal. It’s hard to predict if the Aggies will be like the 2021 squad that won the MW or the 2022 team that finished 6-7.

Saturday: At No. 25 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium (10 a.m., FS1)

10. HAWAII WARRIORS (9)

Brayden Schager passed for 351 yards and three touchdowns but threw two costly interceptions in a 35-28 Week 0 loss at Vanderbilt. The Warriors (0-1) have another winnable Power 5 matchup on Friday night in Honolulu.

Friday: Played Stanford at the Ching Complex (9 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

11. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (11)

Danny Gonzales will have to orchestrate a stunning turnaround this season to avoid being fired by his alma mater. The Lobos are 7-24 overall and 3-20 in the MW (two wins over UW) during his first three seasons back in Albuquerque.

Saturday: At No. 23 Texas A&M at Kyle Field (5 p.m., ESPN)

12. NEVADA WOLF PACK (12)

The Wolf Pack enter the season on a 10-game losing streak and will rely on a bunch of Pac-12 transfers looking for playing time to turn the program’s fortunes around in the MW.

Saturday: At No. 6 USC at the L.A. Coliseum (4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)