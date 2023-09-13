(Previous ranking)

1. WYOMING COWBOYS (1)

Andrew Peasley has finally balanced the offense by completing 58% of his passes with five touchdowns and one interception through two games to lead the Cowboys (2-0). If UW’s QB1 can lead the Pokes to a victory this week the program should receive an automatic invitation to join the Big 12.

Saturday: Play No. 4 Texas at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (6 p.m., Longhorn Network)

2. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (2)

UW fans are disappointed about the ho-hum 31-17 win over Portland State, but the Bulldogs (2-0) had to survive two overtimes to beat a Big Sky team (Eastern Washington) after their impressive road win at Purdue.

Saturday: At Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium (8:30 p.m., FS1)

3. AIR FORCE FALCONS (3)

The Falcons (2-0) scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to break a tie and get out of Houston with a 13-3 victory over Sam Houston State. Ready or not, Air Force steps into MW play this week.

Saturday: Host Utah State at Falcon Stadium (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

4. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (4)

I’m not going to drop the Broncos (0-2) after they lost to UCF on a late field goal with quarterback Taylen Green out for crunch time with an ankle injury. Boise State’s defense played well, and this team went undefeated in conference play last year after a rough September.

Saturday: Host North Dakota at Albertsons Stadium (10 a.m., FS1)

5. UTAH STATE AGGIES (8)

After hanging tough at No. 25 Iowa, the Aggies (1-1) gained some confidence with a 78-28 pasting of Idaho State with starting quarterback Cooper Legas finishing 14-for-16 passing with two touchdowns and backup Levi Williams finishing 5-for-7 passing and two touchdowns before giving way to third stringer McCae Hillstead.

Saturday: At Air Force at Falcon Stadium (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

6. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (6)

The Spartans (1-2) bounced back from back-to-back losses to ranked Pac-12 contenders with a 59-3 romp over Cal Poly. SJSU should be in the MW title chase with Chevan Cordeiro still slinging it.

Saturday: At Toledo at the Glass Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN-plus)

7. UNLV REBELS (7)

The Rebels (1-1) competed and covered the spread in a 35-7 loss at No. 2 Michigan. However, quarterback Doug Brumfield did not come up big in the Big House, finishing 10-for-19 passing for 100 yards. UNLV has a chance to knock off an SEC opponent this week.

Saturday: Host Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

8. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (5)

The Aztecs (2-1), who only beat the Idaho State squad that Utah State pummeled by eight points, are coming off a 35-10 home loss to UCLA. SDSU is 124th in passing offense (148.3 yards per game) and 104th in scoring offense (22.0 ppg).

Saturday: At No. 16 Oregon State at Reser Stadium (1:30 p.m., FS1)

9. HAWAII WARRIORS (9)

Brayden Schager passed for four touchdowns and three interceptions in the Warriors’ (1-2) 31-20 win over Albany in Honolulu. Long flight home for the Great Danes.

Saturday: At No. 13 Oregon at Autzen Stadium (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

10. COLORADO STATE RAMS (10)

The Rams (0-1) will be playing in a game featured on ESPN’s “Game Day” and FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” this week. Don't expect Jay Norvell's struggling program to be mentioned with the talking heads using up all of their oxygen on Coach Prime and the resurgent Buffaloes.

Saturday: At No. 18 Colorado at Folsom Field (8 p.m., ESPN)

11. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (11)

The Lobos (1-1) ended a 10-game losing streak with a 56-10 victory over Tennessee Tech. Dylan Hopkins threw four touchdown passes to give New Mexico's offense some much-needed momentum entering a rivalry game.

Saturday: Host New Mexico State at University Stadium (6 p.m., MW Network)

12. NEVADA WOLF PACK (12)

The Wolf Pack’s (0-2) losing streak is at 12 games after a humiliating 33-6 loss to FCS Idaho. Nevada should be relegated to the Big Sky and the Vandals should get the call-up to the MW based on this performance.

Saturday: Host Kansas at Mackey Stadium (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)