Mountain West's new media rights agreement 'a good deal for Wyoming'

Depending on the network, football games could kick off as late as 8 p.m. local time while basketball games could tip as late as 9. Burman said it was a point of contention during negotiations, but ultimately, the league had to compromise.

“Night games in Laramie and at Air Force and in Fort Collins are different than night games in San Diego and Fresno,” Burman said. “So we come from different spaces, and we all represent our school. So we would disagree on that occasionally.”

The league won’t have any more football games starting closer to 9 p.m. or basketball games tipping even later than that, but taking any more control over start times would’ve meant leaving money on the table, Burman said.

“To do that, we would’ve had to walk away from probably $2 million,” he said. “When you factor out, at our level, what does it require you generating in additional ticket sales to generate $2 million? It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t pencil. So at the end of the day, this is the best opportunity we had and we’re thrilled with it.”

So how will Wyoming use the additional funds it’s set to receive from the new deal in the future?