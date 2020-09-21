Mountain West still prefers Oct. 24 start date as decision on fall season looms

LARAMIE -- The Mountain West continues to push toward restarting football next month.
At the end of last week, conference coaches, athletic directors and officials were only talking about possibly playing an eight-game schedule should the league change course and play this fall. Now a shorter season is a possibility.
But there are two constants at this point in the league's attempt to join the seven other Football Bowl Subdivision conferences that plan to play this fall or have already started: A preferred start date of Oct. 24 and the ability to secure a rapid testing system that would allow an eight-game season to start that soon, a source told the Star-Tribune.
Starting on Oct. 24 would allow the conference to play eight regular-season games and a league championship game by Dec. 19, a key date on the college football calendar. The final College Football Playoff rankings and bowl matchups will be announced on Dec. 20, so in order for the Mountain West to be eligible for a New Year's Six bowl (the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion gets an automatic bid), it would need to complete its season by Dec. 19.
But securing frequent COVID-19 testing for players and coaches continues to be the league's biggest hurdle.
The Mountain West's 12 athletic directors met on a call Monday. Yahoo Sports reported that a frequent antigen testing plan was discussed, but a proposal for the fall season wasn't finalized, the source said.
A final plan to return to competition this fall would have to be approved by the schools' presidents, who are scheduled to meet Friday. According to Yahoo Sports' report, presidents may vote then if not sooner, but the conference still hasn't secured a testing partnership.
The league continues to meet daily with testing companies in hopes of soon changing that, the source said. But if the Mountain West is going to start an eight-game schedule on Oct. 24, presidents would have to sign off on a return-to-play plan by the end of the week in order to give teams four full weeks to practice in preparation for their first game.
If presidents decide to delay their vote without a rapid testing system in place, teams would have less time to prepare. Or the league could opt for a seven-game schedule by pushing the start of the season back a week.
Not every team likes the idea of having less time to prepare for a season in a heavy-contact sport, but "nothing is off the table," the source said.
As of Monday night, every Mountain West team intends to participate in a fall season, Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported. The conference indefinitely suspended football and other fall sports on Aug. 10 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
