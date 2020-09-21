Mountain West still prefers Oct. 24 start date as decision on fall season looms

The Mountain West's 12 athletic directors met on a call Monday. Yahoo Sports reported that a frequent antigen testing plan was discussed, but a proposal for the fall season wasn't finalized, the source said.

A final plan to return to competition this fall would have to be approved by the schools' presidents, who are scheduled to meet Friday. According to Yahoo Sports' report, presidents may vote then if not sooner, but the conference still hasn't secured a testing partnership.

The league continues to meet daily with testing companies in hopes of soon changing that, the source said. But if the Mountain West is going to start an eight-game schedule on Oct. 24, presidents would have to sign off on a return-to-play plan by the end of the week in order to give teams four full weeks to practice in preparation for their first game.

If presidents decide to delay their vote without a rapid testing system in place, teams would have less time to prepare. Or the league could opt for a seven-game schedule by pushing the start of the season back a week.

Not every team likes the idea of having less time to prepare for a season in a heavy-contact sport, but "nothing is off the table," the source said.

As of Monday night, every Mountain West team intends to participate in a fall season, Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported. The conference indefinitely suspended football and other fall sports on Aug. 10 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

