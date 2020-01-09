Mountain West strikes six-year, $270-million TV, media rights deal

Thompson said there won’t be a limit as to how many times each team can appear in the late time slot, but just because there is one, particularly with FOX, doesn’t necessarily mean MW teams will always be playing in it. Mark Silverman, FOX Sports president of national networks, noted the network also has a deal with the Pac-12, a league with most of its members residing in the Pacific Time Zone and therefore an hour behind many MW member locations.

That could make it easier to put a Pac-12 game in the late slot, but Silverman said it’s too early to know for sure how many late kicks will be slotted for the MW. Wyoming played six night games last season, including an 8:15 p.m. local kick at Boise State, an 8:30 p.m. local kick at San Diego State and a 7:30 p.m. local start against rival Colorado State on a Friday.

“One of the benefits of obtaining these rights was to fill a 7 or 8 roughly local kick but not the sole one,” Silverman said. “I would expect some game times to be more in the afternoon, some to be in the evening. Occasionally, we’d love to get one actually the opposite, on the early side, which is really what we’ve been focused on as a network, that early time frame literally. It was the second-highest rated window in all of college football last year, our noon eastern time. We’re looking all over the board. We’re not only focused on late night.”