(Previous ranking)

1. WYOMING COWBOYS (3)The Cowboys (1-0) have the conference’s best non-conference win. If Andrew Peasley, who threw a touchdown pass to fullback Caleb Driskill and the game-tying strike to tight end John Michael Gyllenborg in the 35-33 double-overtime victory over Texas Tech, can start connecting more with the wide receivers, UW might have an offense to match its championship-level defense.

Saturday: Host Portland State at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., MW Network)

2. FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (4) The Bulldogs (1-0) have the conference’s best road win. UCF transfer Mikey Keene threw four touchdown passes to lead the reigning MW champs to a 39-35 victory at Purdue.

Saturday: Host Eastern Washington at Bulldog Stadium (7 p.m., MW Network)

3. AIR FORCE FALCONS (2)The Falcons’ new quarterback, Zac Larrier, ran for two touchdowns and passed for another during a 42-7 romp over Robert Morris. Air Force (1-0) has won 16 consecutive season openers, mostly against overmatched FCS foes like the Colonials, who were outgained 469-156 in total yards.

Saturday: Play Sam Houston at NRG Stadium in Houston (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

4. BOISE STATE BRONCOS (1)The Broncos (0-1) lost the Chris Petersen Bowl in humbling fashion with a 56-19 drubbing at No. 10 Washington. Michael Penix Jr.’s Heisman campaign is off to a strong start after he shredded Boise State’s defense for 450 yards passing and five touchdowns.

Saturday: Host UCF at Albertsons Stadium (5 p.m., FS1)

5. SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (5)The Aztecs (2-0) were not impressive at all during a 36-28 victory over Idaho State, an FCS program in the middle of a significant rebuild. The announced attendance was 22,345, but the sea of empty seats suggests SDSU’s athletic department is bad at math.

Saturday: Host UCLA at SnapDragon Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS)

6. SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS (6)The Spartans (0-2) never threatened No. 18 Oregon State in a 42-17 loss against a Pac-12 opponent. SJSU is the only team in the FBS to have already played two ranked teams.

Saturday: Host Cal Poly at CEFCU Stadium (2 p.m., NBC Sports Bay Area)

7. UNLV REBELS (8)The Rebels (1-0) rushed for 283 yards and averaged 7.1 yards per carry with five rushing touchdowns to deliver Barry Odom a 44-14 win over Bryant in his debut as UNLV’s head coach.

Saturday: Play No. 2 Michigan at Michigan Stadium (1:30 p.m., CBS)

8. UTAH STATE AGGIES (9)Good teams win but great teams cover. The Aggies (0-1) kept the game relatively close in a 24-14 defeat at No. 25 Iowa.

Saturday: Host Idaho State at Maverik Stadium (6 p.m., no television)

9. HAWAII WARRIORS (10)Brayden Schager has already passed for 706 yards and two touchdowns this season, but the Warriors (0-2) have lost to Power 5 opponents Vanderbilt (35-28) and Stanford (37-24).

Saturday: Host Albany at the Ching Complex (9:59 p.m., Spectrum Sports PPV)

10. COLORADO STATE RAMS (7)The Rams (0-1) embarrassed themselves against Washington State during a 50-24 loss at mostly full Canvas Stadium (at least at the beginning of the game). Maybe dominating MW teams will make the Beavers and Cougars more excited about a potential merger with the Pac-2.

Sept. 16: At No. 22 Colorado at Folsom Field (8 p.m., ESPN)

11. NEW MEXICO LOBOS (11)The Lobos (0-1) are now 7-25 overall under Danny Gonzales after a 52-10 drubbing at No. 23 Texas A&M. Maybe the athletic department can use the paycheck to hire a new staff in 2024.

Saturday: Host Tennessee Tech at University Stadium (6 p.m., MW Network)

12. NEVADA WOLF PACK (12)The Wolf Pack’s (0-1) losing streak is at 11 games after a 66-14 loss at No. 6 USC. The race for the bottom will likely be settled on Oct. 28 when New Mexico visits Reno.

Saturday: Host Idaho at Mackey Stadium (5 p.m., MW Network)