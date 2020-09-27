Mountain West will determine title-game participants the traditional way ... for now

But playing a different number of conference games doesn’t mean those teams would automatically be removed from title-game consideration if they participate. Other teams in the league may end up doing the same thing.

Every team will play a maximum of eight games with Air Force being the lone exception, Thompson said. Even if the Mountain West ended up not playing football this fall, the Falcons were still scheduled to play Commander-in-Chief trophy games against Army and Navy.

Assuming Air Force still plays those games on Oct. 3 (Navy) and Nov. 7 (Army), the Falcons would be allowed to play nine games with the other seven being conference tilts. Thompson said Boise State could also play a non-conference game against BYU. If that happens, the Broncos would only play seven conference games.

Thompson said teams won’t be required to play a minimum number of conferences games in order to be eligible for the championship game. While Thompson said the league feels “very comfortable” with its testing protocols through a partnership with Quest Diagnostics, which will provide three weekly antigen tests and a PCR test to confirm the result for any players that test positive, he said he’s realistic about teams’ chances of actually playing every game on their schedule amid a pandemic.