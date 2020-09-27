Mountain West will determine title-game participants the traditional way ... for now

LARAMIE — The Mountain West football championship game has always pitted the division winners against each other since the conference split into two six-team divisions in 2013.
That’s still the plan heading into this sideways season. For now at least.
Playing college football amid the coronavirus pandemic could alter how the Mountain West determines which teams play for the league title at the end of this season, which will now consist of all — or mostly all — conference games after university presidents voted to resume football beginning the week of Oct. 24. The season will culminate with a Dec. 19 championship game, which will be hosted by the team with the higher winning percentage.
Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said a matchup of teams with the highest winning percentages in the Mountain and West divisions is still preferable. But Thompson added the league hasn’t ruled out the possibility of letting the teams with the two best records regardless of division play for the title.
“That’s going to be determined and discussed in the coming weeks with the athletic directors,” Thompson said. “We might just go to the top two (overall winning) percentages, but right now, it’s still West versus Mountain divisional play.”
Whether or not the criteria for teams to play in the championship game changes likely will come down to how many teams play this season. All 12 teams could play — and Thompson said he expects as much — but not every team is able to practice at the moment.
While most teams, including Wyoming, don’t have local restrictions preventing them from getting on the field, league members in California and New Mexico do. New Mexico’s public health order limits training to groups of no more than 10 people, though the state’s governor’s office has laid out safety guidelines that will allow the Lobos to fully practice and play, according to the Albuquerque Journal.
San Jose State still needs a return-to-practice plan approved by county officials, and Fresno State, which couldn’t bring its student-athletes back for workouts in June because of local health and safety guidelines, needs approval from county officials just to get its players back on campus.
Even if those hurdles are eventually cleared, those teams would still need adequate time to prepare and likely wouldn’t be ready to play their first game on Oct. 24. That would create a staggered start in the conference. Since there aren’t any bye weeks built into the Mountain West’s schedule, those teams would lose the games they aren’t able to play and would play fewer games.
But playing a different number of conference games doesn’t mean those teams would automatically be removed from title-game consideration if they participate. Other teams in the league may end up doing the same thing.
Every team will play a maximum of eight games with Air Force being the lone exception, Thompson said. Even if the Mountain West ended up not playing football this fall, the Falcons were still scheduled to play Commander-in-Chief trophy games against Army and Navy.
Assuming Air Force still plays those games on Oct. 3 (Navy) and Nov. 7 (Army), the Falcons would be allowed to play nine games with the other seven being conference tilts. Thompson said Boise State could also play a non-conference game against BYU. If that happens, the Broncos would only play seven conference games.
Thompson said teams won’t be required to play a minimum number of conferences games in order to be eligible for the championship game. While Thompson said the league feels “very comfortable” with its testing protocols through a partnership with Quest Diagnostics, which will provide three weekly antigen tests and a PCR test to confirm the result for any players that test positive, he said he’s realistic about teams’ chances of actually playing every game on their schedule amid a pandemic.
“I would fully anticipate that not all 12 institutions in the Mountain West will play all eight games for various reasons just based on what we’ve seen the first three weeks of this season,” Thompson said, referring to numerous games in other conferences that have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-related issues.
Even coaches have accepted the fact that not everybody is likely to play the same number of games in their pursuit of a Mountain West title.
“As coaches, we just came together and said it’s not going to be perfect. It’s not going to be equitable,” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. “We’re going to celebrate playing.
“We’re all competitive. We’re all chasing a championship. But it’s such an unusual year that we want to celebrate college football, and we want to give an opportunity for our players to play.”
Thompson said the Mountain West will have a revised schedule for each team “in the very near future.”
