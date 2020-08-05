Mountain West's revised scheduling model could cut Wyoming's season to 10 games

UW was originally scheduled to open the season at home against Weber State on Sept. 5, but if the Cowboys plan on keeping the Football Championship Subdivision power on the schedule, that game will have to be moved to another date. The same would go for Louisiana, which UW has scheduled for Sept. 12.

Of course, what other conferences decide to do with their schedules could make the decision for the Cowboys. Weber State competes in the Big Sky Conference, which, despite several other FCS leagues having already canceled fall sports, has yet to make any decisions about football.

The MW's announcement leaves Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference (MAC) as the only FBS leagues that have yet to announce a revised schedule as conferences try to minimize travel with a more regional schedule for its member schools. Should the MAC decide to go with a conference-only slate, UW would also lose the game against Ball State, which is a member of the conference.

And if both games get canceled, UW would need another non-conference opponent to fill out its schedule. UW athletic director Tom Burman recently told the Star-Tribune that he wouldn't be opposed to scheduling a home-and-home with a regional conference opponent, perhaps the Cowboys' most bitter rival, Colorado State, and counting the second game as a non-conference tilt.