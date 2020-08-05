Mountain West's revised scheduling model could cut Wyoming's season to 10 games

LARAMIE -- If there's a college football season this fall, it will likely consist of 10 games and start later than anticipated for Wyoming and the rest of its league counterparts.
The Mountain West on Wednesday announced an updated plan regarding fall sports in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the earliest fall sports could begin competition under the conference's revised schedule is Sept. 26, though the conference is still considering various football scheduling models and will announce a final version once it's completed.
If UW plays its first football game on Sept. 26, the Cowboys would open their season at Ball State on that day.
Under the current revision, each team would still play an eight-game conference schedule (all five divisional opponents and three cross-divisional opponents). But teams will only be allowed to play two non-conference games instead of four.
The Mountain West championship game will be played Dec. 5, Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.
Prior to the pandemic, the Cowboys were set to play a 12-game schedule.
Until Wednesday, UW had only lost Utah off its non-conference schedule as a result of some conferences going to a league-only schedule. But if the MW sticks with its plan to limit teams to two non-conference games, that means Weber State or Louisiana would also have to go.
UW was originally scheduled to open the season at home against Weber State on Sept. 5, but if the Cowboys plan on keeping the Football Championship Subdivision power on the schedule, that game will have to be moved to another date. The same would go for Louisiana, which UW has scheduled for Sept. 12.
Of course, what other conferences decide to do with their schedules could make the decision for the Cowboys. Weber State competes in the Big Sky Conference, which, despite several other FCS leagues having already canceled fall sports, has yet to make any decisions about football.
The MW's announcement leaves Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference (MAC) as the only FBS leagues that have yet to announce a revised schedule as conferences try to minimize travel with a more regional schedule for its member schools. Should the MAC decide to go with a conference-only slate, UW would also lose the game against Ball State, which is a member of the conference.
And if both games get canceled, UW would need another non-conference opponent to fill out its schedule. UW athletic director Tom Burman recently told the Star-Tribune that he wouldn't be opposed to scheduling a home-and-home with a regional conference opponent, perhaps the Cowboys' most bitter rival, Colorado State, and counting the second game as a non-conference tilt.
The Power Five conferences have largely opted for a conference-only schedule. The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big 12, which are going with a "plus-one" model that allows their teams to keep one non-conference game, are the exceptions.
The Sun Belt and the American Athletic Conference are still maintaining the possibility of their teams playing 12 games by allowing them to schedule up to four non-conference games at their discretion. The MW is the only FBS conference that is proposing two non-conference games, which may be largely influenced by Air Force's desire to hold on to its annual Commander-in-Chief games against Army and Navy.
The MW also announced that soccer, volleyball and cross country will be limited to conference-only schedules. Champions in volleyball and soccer will be determined by regular-season results.
Meanwhile, fall sports championships at the Division II and Division III levels were canceled Wednesday. Division I, which is home to all FBS conferences as well as the Football Championship Subdivision, has until Aug. 21 to decide whether or not to play fall sports and championships.
Since the FCS's annual playoff is sponsored by the NCAA, the association has the authority to cancel it. But the fate of the College Football Playoff, which is operated by the FBS conferences, can't be determined by college sports' governing body.
This story will be updated.
