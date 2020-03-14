MW rushing champ Xazavian Valladay at the forefront of UW's backfield depth

LARAMIE -- Xazavian Valladay enjoyed a breakout season in Wyoming’s backfield last season.

After rushing for 396 yards as a reserve his redshirt freshman season, Valladay emerged as the workhorse for the nation’s 23rd-ranked rushing attack this past season, finishing as the Mountain West's leading rusher with 1,265 yards.

Valladay did his best work late in the season when there weren’t many other options available. The Cowboys’ depth at running back took a hit with injuries midway through the season, but Valladay hit the 100-yard mark in six of UW’s last seven games. The 6-foot, 196-pounder, who was just as much of a pass-catching threat out of the backfield with two games in which he surpassed 250 all-purpose yards, averaged 5.1 yards per carry, scored eight touchdowns and enters his junior season as the Cowboys’ unquestioned No. 1 option at the position.

But he’s far from the only one.

UW enters the spring with the kind of depth and experience that rivals any backfield in the MW. With Trey Smith and Titus Swen back in the fold, the Cowboys return their top three running backs from last season.

