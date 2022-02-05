 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING IN THE SUPER BOWL

Natrona County and UW graduate Logan Wilson preps for Super Bowl

NC - Sheridan Football (copy)

Logan Wilson intercepts a pass intended for Sheridan's Joe Shassetz during Natrona County's Class 4A semifinal victory over the Broncs on Nov. 8, 2014 in Casper.

 Alan Rogers file, Star-Tribune

One week from today, Logan Wilson will be the starting middle linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The 6-foot-2, 241-pound Wilson will be just the fifth player who graduated from a Wyoming high school to play in a Super Bowl. And he will be the first to do since Greybull’s Brett Kiesel and Evanston’s Brady Poppinga faced off in Super Bowl XLV, Poppinga and the Green Bay Packers defeated Kiesel and the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 on Feb. 6, 2011.

Kiesel played in three Super Bowls, all with the Steelers, winning NFL titles following the 2005 and ‘08 seasons.

Boyd Dowler, who graduated from Cheyenne Central, was a starting wide receiver for the winning Packers in the first two Super Bowls.

Lingle-Fort Laramie native Jerry Hill played for the Baltimore Colts in two Super Bowls. The Colts lost to the New York Jets in Super Bowl III and defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

