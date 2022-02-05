Natrona County and UW graduate Logan Wilson preps for Super Bowl

One week from today, Logan Wilson will be the starting middle linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The 6-foot-2, 241-pound Wilson will be just the fifth player who graduated from a Wyoming high school to play in a Super Bowl. And he will be the first to do since Greybull’s Brett Kiesel and Evanston’s Brady Poppinga faced off in Super Bowl XLV, Poppinga and the Green Bay Packers defeated Kiesel and the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 on Feb. 6, 2011.

Kiesel played in three Super Bowls, all with the Steelers, winning NFL titles following the 2005 and ‘08 seasons.

Boyd Dowler, who graduated from Cheyenne Central, was a starting wide receiver for the winning Packers in the first two Super Bowls.

Lingle-Fort Laramie native Jerry Hill played for the Baltimore Colts in two Super Bowls. The Colts lost to the New York Jets in Super Bowl III and defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V.

