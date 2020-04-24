You are the owner of this article.
Natrona County grad Logan Wilson drafted 65th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals
NFL DRAFT

Logan Wilson Draft Day

Logan Wilson's family and friends celebrate in Casper as the former University of Wyoming linebacker is officially drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL draft on Friday.

 Cayla Nimmo

Former University of Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson on Friday was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick of the third round of the NFL Draft. With the Natrona County High School product going 65th overall, he became UW's second-highest draftee since the turn of the century (Josh Allen, No. 7 overall in 2018) and just the fourth Cowboy to be drafted in the first three rounds since 1994.

Wilson's selection makes it four straight years UW has had at least one player taken in the draft — the school's longest streak since the 1990s. The 2020 draft will conclude Saturday with the final four rounds.

Wilson joins Taven Bryan (2018, Jacksonville Jaguars) as the only Natrona County alums to ever be drafted. He is also the first person from Casper who played at UW to be drafted since former Kelly Walsh standout Allyn Griffin in 1986.

Following an All-American career at UW, he was the fourth inside linebacker to come off the board. Wilson, a four-year starter for the Cowboys, finished fourth in both school and Mountain West history with 421 career tackles. His natural coverage ability earned him praise during the pre-draft process as a three-down linebacker who won't have to come off the field in passing situations at the next level.

Wilson had 25 passes defended and 10 interceptions in his college career, including four as a senior, which led all Football Bowl Subdivision linebackers. He added 105 tackles this past season to earn first-team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus, second-team honors from USA Today and a third-team nod from The Associated Press.

He's the first UW linebacker to be drafted since the San Francisco 49ers took Mark Nzeocha in the seventh round of the 2015 draft.

This story will be updated.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

