Natrona County grad Logan Wilson drafted 65th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals

Former University of Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson on Friday was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick of the third round of the NFL Draft. With the Natrona County High School product going 65th overall, he became UW's second-highest draftee since the turn of the century (Josh Allen, No. 7 overall in 2018) and just the fourth Cowboy to be drafted in the first three rounds since 1994.

Wilson's selection makes it four straight years UW has had at least one player taken in the draft — the school's longest streak since the 1990s. The 2020 draft will conclude Saturday with the final four rounds.

Wilson joins Taven Bryan (2018, Jacksonville Jaguars) as the only Natrona County alums to ever be drafted. He is also the first person from Casper who played at UW to be drafted since former Kelly Walsh standout Allyn Griffin in 1986.