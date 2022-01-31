Natrona County High and Wyoming graduate Logan Wilson headed to the Super Bowl

LARAMIE – The Governor will be representing Wyoming at the Super Bowl.

Logan Wilson, the former Natrona County High and UW standout, recorded a team-high 10 tackles to help the Cincinnati Bengals flip the script on Patrick Mahomes in the second half of their 27-24 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bengals trailed 21-3 in the first half, but only allowed a game-tying field goal at the end of regulation and intercepted Mahomes in overtime a week after the Kansas City quarterback ended Josh Allen’s season by leading a dramatic comeback over the Buffalo Bills.

"Our defense was making plays at the right time,” Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said. “We've been doing it all year. We've been counting on those guys. They've been our backbone. Whenever we get the ball and have an opportunity to score, the offense is going to do it. We wouldn't be where we are now without our defense."

Wilson’s interception of Ryan Tannehill with 28 seconds remaining set up Evan McPherson’s game-winning field goal during the Bengals’ 19-16 victory over the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round.

The 6-foot-2, 241-pound linebacker from Casper led Cincinnati with 100 tackles and four interceptions during the regular season. Wilson also leads the team with 30 tackles during the playoffs.

Wilson, nicknamed “The Governor” during his stellar career playing for the Cowboys, still wears a Wyoming state flag headband during NFL games.

Cincinnati had a 4-11-1 record during Wilson’s rookie season last year.

Now the Bengals, led by second-year star quarterback Joe Burrow, will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 14 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (4:30 p.m., NBC).

Here’s a look at how the other former Wyoming Cowboys currently on NFL rosters fared during the Conference Championship round:

Tyler Hall, cornerback, Los Angeles Rams: Not activated from the practice squad for the Rams’ 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. Hall will be on the opposite sideline from Wilson, his former teammate at UW, at the Super Bowl.

Mark Nzeocha, linebacker, San Francisco 49ers: Not activated from the practice squad for the 49ers’ loss to the Rams.

Brian Hill, running back, San Francisco 49ers: Not activated from the practice squad for the NFC Championship.

