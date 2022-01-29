Natrona County's Logan Wilson adds name to exclusive list in Sunday's AFC title game

Last year, Logan Wilson became just the second Natrona County High School graduate — 2014 NC grad Taven Bryan, who has played for Jacksonville since 2018 was the first — and 29th player that graduated from a Wyoming high school to play in the National Football League, according to pro-football-reference.com.

Wilson, the starting middle linebacker for Cincinnati, will join an even more exclusive club Sunday when the Bengals play at Kansas City in the AFC championship game. The 6-foot-4, 241-pound Wilson will be just the seventh Wyoming high school player to compete in a conference championship game since the Super Bowl era began in 1967.

Wilson is also the 23rd University of Wyoming product to play in a conference championship game.

Here’s a look at the other Wyoming high school graduates who played for a conference championship.

Boyd Dowler (Cheyenne Central) was the first, playing for the Green Bay Packers in their NFC championship game victories over the Dallas Cowboys following the 1966 and ‘67 seasons. The Packers went on to win Super Bowl I and II.

Jerry Hill (Lingle-Fort Laramie) kept the streak alive, playing for the Baltimore Colts in the 1968 NFC game and in 1971 in the AFC game. The Colts lost Super Bowl III to the New York Jets and then defeated the Cowboys in SB V.

Greybull’s Brett Kiesel, who played at BYU, was a defensive standout on four Pittsburgh Steelers teams that advanced to four AFC championship games (2005-06, 2009, 2011). The Steelers went 3-1 in those games, losing to the New England Patriots in 2005, and defeating the Denver Broncos (2006), the Baltimore Ravens (2009) and the New York Jets (2011). Kiesel and the Steelers won Super Bowl XL and XLIII.

Evanston’s Brady Poppinga, who also played at BYU, is the only other Wyoming high school graduate to win a world championship, doing so as a member of the Packers in 2011 when Green Bay defeated Kiesel and the Steelers in SB XLV. Poppinga also was on the Green Bay team that lost to the New York Giants in the NFC title game following the 2007 season.

John Burrough (Pinedale) starred at UW before an NFL career that included two NFC championship games — in 1999 with the Atlanta Falcons and in 2001 with the Minnesota Vikings. The Falcons defeated the Vikings before losing to the Broncos in SB XXXIII. Burrough and the Vikings lost to the Giants in the title game.

Jesse Johnson (Cheyenne East), who played at Colorado, was on the New York Jets’ team that lost to the Miami Dolphins in the AFC title game following the 1983 season.

