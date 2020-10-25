Nevada 37, Wyoming 34: Three things we learned

Wyoming will likely have to play another season without Sean Chambers
Wyoming’s most valuable player on offense can’t catch a break.
It took just three plays this season for Chambers to go down writhing in more pain after Nevada defensive tackle Dom Peterson’s weight landed on Chamber’s lower left leg while bringing him down on the quarterback’s first carry of the season. Chambers had to be carted off the field but eventually returned, though it was in a supporting role from the Cowboys’ sideline.
UW coach Craig Bohl said after the game Chambers’ broken fibula is likely season-ending, which, unfortunately for Chambers, isn’t anything new for the Cowboys’ sophomore quarterback. The same injury to his right leg cut his true freshman season short in 2018, and a left knee injury against this same Nevada team caused him to miss a handful of games last season.
The injuries have limited him to 12 career games (plus three snaps). Yet Chambers, whose running ability at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds is unlike any other signal caller in the Mountain West, has already accounted for 22 touchdowns.
But it’s not just stats with Chambers. He’s got a presence about him that has quickly earned him respect in the Cowboys’ locker room. He’s been a two-time captain in his first three years in the program, and that leadership has carried over to the field with a 9-2 record in games he’s started before this season.
UW’s record in games he hasn’t started? 4-3.
The Cowboys’ second-half rally, one in which UW scored all three of its touchdowns, is another example that Levi Williams is capable, but it certainly looks as if UW will once again be left wondering what if it had had its No. 1 guy behind center.
The moment’s not too big for John Hoyland
When it comes to UW’s kicking game, John Hoyland wasn’t much of a factor during fall camp.
In fact, Hoyland spent much of it in quarantine because of COVID-related issues, Bohl said. Redshirt freshman Luke Glassock won the kicking competition during camp, but once Glassock pulled a groin, Hoyland was thrust into the starting role on the road in his first collegiate game.
“And boy did he deliver tonight,” Bohl said.
Hoyland, a true freshman from Broomfield, Colorado, connected on all four of his field-goal attempts covering 27, 36, 42 and 38 yards. None came under more pressure than his longest of the night, which he connected with 23 seconds left in regulation after Nevada tried to ice him with not one but two timeouts. Boyland came through again when UW’s first possession in overtime stalled, converting the 38-yarder to give the Cowboys a brief 34-31 lead.
How long Glassock might be sidelined with his injury is uncertain, but quad injuries can be a tricky deal, particularly for kickers whose duties require them to use their legs often. But Boyland showed he’s more than capable of filling in.
And with the way he came through Saturday, perhaps that competition may be back on.
The Cowboys have plenty to work on
UW’s rally in the second half had the look of the team many in the preseason billed as a legitimate Mountain West contender. The Cowboys’ offense eventually found its footing with Williams and churned out 251 yards in the final two quarters while limiting Nevada to 178 after halftime.
But you’re not staring a 22-point deficit in the face without some things being exposed.
UW’s pass defense in particular struggled mightily in Jay Sawvel’s debut as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. UW missed the veteran presence of defensive end Garrett Crall (foot injury) up front as the Cowboys rarely got pressure on Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, who was sacked just three times on more than 50 dropbacks. And whether UW played man or zone on the back end, the Cowboys rarely had answers for Nevada’s Romeo Doubs (12 catches, 117 yards) or tight end Cole Turner (seven catches, 119 yards, two TDs).
UW isn’t the only team Nevada’s passing attack, which was one of the best in the Mountain West last season, will do that to this season, but a 75 -percent completion rate is an indication of just how comfortable Strong was in the pocket for most of the night.
The punt return game, or lack thereof, was also an adventure for UW. Dontae Crow let a couple of catchable punts bounce at crucial times, which cost the Cowboys some valuable field position. The last one backed UW up to its own 1-yard line before the offense’s final drive in regulation.
“It certainly flipped the field a lot,” Bohl said. “I’m going to withhold my judgment until I watch the tape.”
Tackling was also suspect at times as UW allowed Nevada to rack up 496 total yards. Some of that was expected with only four weeks to get prepared for a condensed season, but starting it against a conference foe immediately exposes the warts. Now UW has to work on diminishing them on a short week with Hawaii coming to Laramie on Friday.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter @DavisEPotter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!