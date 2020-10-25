Nevada 37, Wyoming 34: Three things we learned

Wyoming will likely have to play another season without Sean Chambers

Wyoming’s most valuable player on offense can’t catch a break.

It took just three plays this season for Chambers to go down writhing in more pain after Nevada defensive tackle Dom Peterson’s weight landed on Chamber’s lower left leg while bringing him down on the quarterback’s first carry of the season. Chambers had to be carted off the field but eventually returned, though it was in a supporting role from the Cowboys’ sideline.

UW coach Craig Bohl said after the game Chambers’ broken fibula is likely season-ending, which, unfortunately for Chambers, isn’t anything new for the Cowboys’ sophomore quarterback. The same injury to his right leg cut his true freshman season short in 2018, and a left knee injury against this same Nevada team caused him to miss a handful of games last season.

The injuries have limited him to 12 career games (plus three snaps). Yet Chambers, whose running ability at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds is unlike any other signal caller in the Mountain West, has already accounted for 22 touchdowns.