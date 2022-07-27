Nevada Wolf Pack turns to longtime assistant Ken Wilson after Jay Norvell's depature for Colorado State

LAS VEGAS – Ken Wilson worked for Chris Ault at Nevada during all three of the legendary coach's stints in Reno.

Over his 19 years as a Wolf Pack assistant, Wilson also worked for three other head coaches before deciding to branch out when Mike Leach offered him a position at Washington State in 2013.

After six years in Pullman, Oregon pulled Wilson down to Eugene, where he recruited and coached some of the most talented linebackers in the country the past two seasons.

“I worked for four different head coaches during my time at Nevada and I was working for Brian Polian when Mike Leach called me to go to Washington State,” Wilson said during the Mountain West media day event last week at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. “At that time our family had to bet on us, and I firmly believed that if I was ever going to be the head coach at Nevada I had to leave Nevada.”

Wilson’s wife was looking for a house in Coral Gables, Florida, with plans for the family to follow Mario Cristobal from Eugene to Miami when Nevada called with an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Rebuilding the Wolf Pack will not be easy with a list of key players following Jay Norvell to Colorado State and star quarterback Carson Strong preparing for training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nevada, which ranks last among the 131 FBS programs in returning production, is picked to finish fourth in the West Division in the preseason MW media poll.

“The very first step for us was to recruit our own team,” Wilson said. “This day in college football, teams are recruiting off your team, so you have to recruit your own players first. Then we got a staff together and started recruited high schools, the portal and JC.”

Wilson hired Derek Sage, a former Wyoming assistant under Dave Christensen from 2010-13, as his offensive coordinator. Sage was on the Washington State staff with him and spent the past four years working for Chip Kelly at UCLA.

Wilson said defending Utah and UCLA proved to be the most difficult assignments in the Pac-12 and he wants Sage’s style to mirror the physical, multiple-set approach the Utes and Bruins have.

“I’ll put my two cents in,” Wilson said. “But I think Derek is a genius.”

Finding another quarterback like Strong – the MW offensive player of the year the last two seasons who threw 63 touchdown passes over that span – would make Wilson look smart.

The candidates battling for the spot including Strong’s backup, Nate Cox, and Oklahoma State transfer Shane Illingworth. Junior college transfer Jake Barlage and true freshman AJ Bianco will also get snaps during camp.

“We’ve got to put them in adverse situations and we’ve got to let them run with all the different groups,” Wilson said. “We’ve got 25 practices to see how all this is going to shake out.”

Nevada lost almost all of its receiving production with wide receiver Romeo Doubs and tight end Cole Turner leaving for the NFL and receivers Elijah Cooks (San Jose State), Justin Lockhart (San Jose State), Melquan Stovall (Colorado State) and Tony Horton (Colorado State) transferring to MW rivals.

Quarterback Clay Millen and running back Avery Morrow also were among the 11 players that decided to follow Norvell to Fort Collins via the portal.

Wilson was able to respond to the attrition by adding Power 5 transfer receivers BJ Casteel (Arizona), Dalevon Campbell (Illinois) and Spencer Curtis (Oregon), as well as tight end Cooper Shults (Oregon).

The new staff must also rebuild the offensive and defensive lines. Wilson should be able to make quick progress with the linebackers, and the secondary is one of the areas where the Wolf Pack returns depth and experience.

Wilson is certainly familiar with Nevada and some of his new peers after working with Boise State’s Andy Avalos and UNLV’s Marcus Arroyo at Oregon.

The Wolf Pack have a favorable early season schedule with winnable games against New Mexico State, Texas State and Incarnate Word before daunting back-to-back road games at Iowa and Air Force.

Nevada fans will be circling the Oct. 7 home game against the Rams when Norvell returns after raiding the roster.

“One of the coolest things about it is the camaraderie and the competition in this conference,” Wilson said. “Everybody seems to have a mutual respect and the conference won the most bowl games (in 2021).”

A bowl game would be a huge accomplishment in Wilson’s first season, but that could be difficult with so many new players to mesh together.

Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series of 12 articles previewing Mountain West football teams based on order of their predicted order of finish in the preseason media poll.