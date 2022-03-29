New-look Wyoming Cowboys open spring practice

LARAMIE – Change felt good for the Cowboys on the first day of spring practice.

Wyoming’s revamped roster, which features new quarterbacks and fresh competition battles throughout the depth chart, took the field with a renewed energy Tuesday evening.

Entering his ninth season as UW’s head coach, Craig Bohl said he is pleased with how the Pokes have turned the page after last year’s 7-6 finish.

“We had eight really great weeks of offseason conditioning,” Bohl said. “Our overall times are better. We’re leaner, we’re bigger and to the naked eye it certainly showed up. Collectively, I think we’ve got a little bit more team speed. So it was an encouraging practice.”

The Cowboys lost a lot of key seniors as well as 13 players to the transfer portal after the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

There were still dark clouds hanging over Laramie during a rainy Tuesday, but the vibe inside the indoor practice facility was bright.

“I took a real hard look at myself in the mirror over the course of the winter at what things I can do better as the head football coach and what we can do to move our football team forward,” Bohl said. “Spring is always a time that you have an opportunity to work with every member of the football team because there’s really a blank slate.”

Bohl spent most of the practice watching the offense as transfers Andrew Peasley and Evan Svoboda began the competition at quarterback.

Peasley said taking snaps from under center is a significant adjustment after working out of the shotgun in Utah State’s spread attack. Svoboda, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Snow College transfer, fills the No. 17 jersey up like Josh Allen.

Only time will tell if one of these signal-callers can upgrade the position after Levi Williams and Sean Chambers transferred out.

“It was fun for me to watch those guys today, see them go out and compete,” Bohl said. “We had good competition at the quarterback position. It’s going to be a whole long process as we go, but for the first day I was happy.”

Hours after Chad Muma had another strong audition for NFL scouts during UW’s pro day, Easton Gibbs was officially taking over the middle linebacker spot.

Gibbs was groomed by Muma, whose mentor Logan Wilson drove down from Casper to watch pro day.

“That transition has kind of occurred through the years, whether it was Logan then it was Chad and now the next guy is going to be Easton there,” Bohl said. “He recognize there’s a lot that goes on at that position, a lot of responsibility, but we feel like he’s well capable.”

There was some potentially bad news during the first 15 minutes of the practice when safety TJ Urban, who transferred from Air Force this winter, went down.

“I think maybe he’s got a pretty significant knee injury,” Bohl said.

UW will return to practice Thursday. The annual spring game is April 30 at War Memorial Stadium.

