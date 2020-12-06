New Mexico 17, Wyoming 16: Three things we learned

Red-zone woes are a killer
You could pick any number of places to start with Wyoming's anemic offensive showing, particularly considering the opponent.
Against a New Mexico defense allowing opponents to convert on third down with more frequency than any team in the Mountain West, UW converted just once on 11 third downs. And against the league’s worst pass defense -- one that was yielding more than 300 yards a game through the air coming in -- the Cowboys threw for a grand total of 91 yards on just 17 pass attempts.
But abysmal -- or, to use UW coach Craig Bohl’s word, “terrible” -- execution in the red zone is what ultimately doomed the Cowboys in a one-point game.
With the help of a running game that averaged more than 7 yards a pop and a pair of turnovers, UW made four trips to the red zone. Trey Smith’s late fumble sticks out because of the timing of it, but it was far from the Cowboys’ only breakdown inside UNM’s 20-yard line.
UW had a chance to take a quick 7-0 lead after linebacker Charles Hicks recovered a fumble on UNM’s opening possession and returned it to the Lobos’ 15, but UW netted just 3 yards on its next three plays, which became a trend. The Cowboys ran 12 plays from UNM’s 19 or closer. Those plays gained a combined 20 yards.
Coming away with just one touchdown would’ve ultimately produced enough points for UW to survive a scare from UNM. Instead, none of those red-zone trips ended in the end zone for the Cowboys, who mustered just three field goals in those situations.
As UW found out late Saturday night, that’s not nearly good enough to beat anybody.
Run defense shows some cracks
It’s hard to expect dominance from a defense that spends most of the game on the field, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen a team gouge the Cowboys on the ground the way UNM did.
With the offense’s inability to keep drives alive, UW’s defense was on the field for nearly 35 minutes of game time. But the Lobos’ success on the ground happened almost immediately.
UW was giving up less than 105 rushing yards per game coming in and hadn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 18 straight games dating back to the 2018 season. Yet UNM had 69 yards rushing in the first quarter and 90 one play into the second when Nathaniel Jones ripped off a 21-yard touchdown run.
By the time the Lobos were through, they had 223 rushing yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry against a defense that was barely allowing 2 per tote coming in. Bobby Cole had 131 by himself, including a 38-yard run.
Neither Bohl nor any of UW’s players were about to blame it on a lack of depth along the defensive line, something the Cowboys have been dealing with all season whether it be through opt-outs, coronavirus-related issues or injuries. In fact, UW had one more body up front than it anticipated having at the start of the week. Bohl said he was going out on a limb in saying starting nose tackle Cole Godbout would miss Saturday’s game because of contact tracing, but Godbout played and finished with four tackles.
Senior defensive end Garrett Crall said the Lobos did some things schematically that made their running game difficult to stop. He also credited Cole for his physical running style.
Whatever the reason for UNM’s success on the ground, UW has work to do to get it fixed after an uncharacteristic night of unsuccessfully slowing it down.
UW may have to finish with a true freshman QB
A game against the team with the nation’s longest active losing streak may not have been the only thing UW lost Saturday.
The Cowboys added injury to insult when quarterback Levi Williams was hurt at the tail end of a sack late in the fourth quarter. The redshirt freshman stayed down on the ground for a while as trainers checked on him, and Williams was still wincing in pain as he gingerly made his way to the Cowboys’ sideline favoring the right side of his body.
Williams’ injury thrust true freshman Gavin Beerup into action. Beerup showed his inexperience when he tossed a fourth-down interception on UW’s final possession while throwing across his body toward the middle of the field, but Beerup also got UW in position to take the lead on its previous possession.
With UW facing third-and-20 following Williams’ sack, Beerup fired a strike to Ayden Eberhardt for 18 yards on his first collegiate snap. He then correctly read UNM’s defense and kept the ball when the Lobos widened out on fourth down, rumbling for 38 yards inside UNM’s 10 before Smith fumbled.
Bohl said afterward he didn’t have an update on the severity of Williams’ injury, but if it turns out Williams isn’t available for the Cowboys’ regular-season finale against Boise State, it will be Beerup who takes over the offense. Beerup was a three-star recruit coming out of St. Bonaventure (California) High last year.
