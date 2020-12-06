New Mexico 17, Wyoming 16: Three things we learned

Neither Bohl nor any of UW’s players were about to blame it on a lack of depth along the defensive line, something the Cowboys have been dealing with all season whether it be through opt-outs, coronavirus-related issues or injuries. In fact, UW had one more body up front than it anticipated having at the start of the week. Bohl said he was going out on a limb in saying starting nose tackle Cole Godbout would miss Saturday’s game because of contact tracing, but Godbout played and finished with four tackles.

Senior defensive end Garrett Crall said the Lobos did some things schematically that made their running game difficult to stop. He also credited Cole for his physical running style.

Whatever the reason for UNM’s success on the ground, UW has work to do to get it fixed after an uncharacteristic night of unsuccessfully slowing it down.

UW may have to finish with a true freshman QB

A game against the team with the nation’s longest active losing streak may not have been the only thing UW lost Saturday.