New Mexico at Wyoming: Crunching Numbers

6 Second-year New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales has used six different starting quarterbacks in his first 14 games since taking over the program. Terry Wilson, who won the starting job in the fall after transferring from Kentucky, missed last week’s game against Colorado State due to injury and is questionable for the Wyoming game. Freshman C.J. Montes made his first career start against the Rams and struggled as the Lobos failed to score an offensive touchdown for the second consecutive game.

7.2 Chad Muma continued his productive season with 11 tackles, matching Esaias Gandy for the team lead, in the loss to Fresno State. Muma leads the nation in solo tackles (7.2 per game) and leads the Mountain West in total tackles (9.7 per game).

38 New Mexico’s Joey Noble has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the country in defensive coordinator Rocky Long’s aggressive scheme. Noble has been credited with 38 quarterback pressures, which is second in the FBS behind Michigan State’s Jacub Panasiuk (45). Long also leads the nation with 12 quarterback hits and is sixth in tackles for loss (11.5).