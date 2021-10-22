New Mexico at Wyoming: Crunching Numbers

6 Second-year New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales has used six different starting quarterbacks in his first 14 games since taking over the program. Terry Wilson, who won the starting job in the fall after transferring from Kentucky, missed last week’s game against Colorado State due to injury and is questionable for the Wyoming game. Freshman C.J. Montes made his first career start against the Rams and struggled as the Lobos failed to score an offensive touchdown for the second consecutive game.
7.2 Chad Muma continued his productive season with 11 tackles, matching Esaias Gandy for the team lead, in the loss to Fresno State. Muma leads the nation in solo tackles (7.2 per game) and leads the Mountain West in total tackles (9.7 per game).
38 New Mexico’s Joey Noble has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the country in defensive coordinator Rocky Long’s aggressive scheme. Noble has been credited with 38 quarterback pressures, which is second in the FBS behind Michigan State’s Jacub Panasiuk (45). Long also leads the nation with 12 quarterback hits and is sixth in tackles for loss (11.5).
63 The Lobos’ only score during last week’s 36-7 loss to Colorado State came on Luke Wysong’s 63-yard punt return for a touchdown. New Mexico is averaging 19.6 yards per punt return, which ranks second nationally behind Michigan State (20.9).
69 New Mexico was held to 69 total yards of offense against Colorado State, the fewest ever in a Mountain West Conference game. Lobos quarterbacks, Montes and Isaiah Chavez lost a combined 49 yards on six sacks and were a combined 4-for-20 for 16 yards with two interceptions.
96 This will be UW’s 96th homecoming game after fans were unable to participate in the tradition in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cowboys are 47-45-3 (.511) all-time in homecoming games, including a 42-26-2 (.614) record at War Memorial Stadium. UW defeated New Mexico in its last homecoming game during the 2019 season.
1930 Wyoming leads the all-time series with New Mexico 39-34. The Cowboys won the first meeting 19-6 on Nov. 29, 1930, in Albuquerque. The Lobos have a 13-9 edge since the teams joined the Mountain West, including last year’s 17-16 win in a regular-season game that had to be played in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico.