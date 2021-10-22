New Mexico at Wyoming: Key Players

Wyoming

Whether Sean Chambers or Levi Williams gets the start, the Cowboys need Valladay to take some pressure off the quarterback with a big day running the ball. During the 17-0 loss to Fresno State, Valladay only had nine carries for 35 yards, which was enough to pass Wynel Seldon (2,672 yards, 2005-08) for fourth place on UW’s all-time rushing list with 2,682 yards. Two of Valladay’s 12 career 100-yard games have come against New Mexico -- 192 yards in the Pokes’ 31-3 win on Nov. 24, 2018, in Albuquerque and 127 yards in a 23-10 win on Oct. 19, 2019, in Laramie. Valladay did not play in UW’s 17-16 loss to the Lobos in 2020 due to a leg injury.