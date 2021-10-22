New Mexico at Wyoming: Storylines

Chambers or Williams?

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl reopened the quarterback competition following last week’s 17-0 loss to Fresno State, the program’s first shutout in 11 years. Sean Chambers continued his slump since the Ball State game, finishing 8-for-23 for 111 yards with three interceptions and a lost fumble. Levi Williams also struggled in relief, finishing 1-for-7 for 32 yards with an interception after the Bulldogs had the game well in hand. Bohl doesn’t plan to announce whether Chambers or Williams will be taking the snaps before the homecoming kickoff on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Lobos have their own offensive woes

New Mexico’s quarterback situation might be even worse. Starter Terry Wilson missed last week’s 36-7 loss to Colorado State due to injury and is questionable for Saturday. The Kentucky graduate transfer is ranked seventh in the conference in passer rating (117.9), one spot ahead of Chambers (112.9), after completing 57.6% of his passes for 1,055 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions through six games. Freshman CJ Montes was 3-for-19 for 11 yards and two interceptions against the Rams. New Mexico set a MWC game record for offensive futility with 69 total yards of offense.

Pokes in for a Long afternoon