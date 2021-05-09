Newcomer Zaire Jackson flashes playmaking ability in spring game

Incumbent Charles Hicks and redshirt freshman Easton Gibbs are still duking it out at outside linebacker, and Saturday didn’t appear to create much separation between the two. They both led the Gold team with six tackles apiece.

At free safety, senior Braden Smith and sophomore Rome Weber, who’s returning from an opt-out last season, are still competing for the starting job, though Bohl said leading up to the spring game that Smith was the leader in that race. Bohl also admitted Hicks’ experience has given him an edge over Gibbs, but even when UW releases its post-spring depth chart, Bohl said that won’t necessarily be etched in stone.

“I think what our football team needs to realize is we’re going to need all the guys,” Bohl said. “So however we sort the depth chart out, a lot of guys are going to be playing this next year.”

Veteran DE hanging it up

Davon Wells-Ross watched the spring game from the sideline after recently tearing his Achilles. Bohl said the Cowboys’ veteran defensive end has now decided to move on from football.

“(Wells-Ross) is going to graduate this summer and go on to the next phase of his life, so we’re happy for him,” Bohl said.