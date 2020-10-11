No. 1: Wyoming's stunning upset of Boise State goes viral amid division title season

Oct. 29, 2016, is a day Wyoming and its fan base won’t soon forget.
For the first time in Craig Bohl’s three years at the helm of the Cowboys’ program, UW was in the thick of the Mountain West championship race late in a season. In order to realistically keep it that way, the Cowboys had to go through the league’s gold standard, Boise State, a team UW had never beaten.
The Broncos were as strong as ever in 2016, bringing a No. 13 national ranking into War Memorial Stadium. Boise State came in with a perfect 7-0 record highlighted by wins over Power Five foes Washington State and Oregon while UW was unblemished in Mountain West play, setting the stage for one of the Cowboys’ most anticipated home games in recent memory.
It lived up to the hype, though UW first had to climb out of an early hole.
With some help from its defense, which picked off UW quarterback Josh Allen on the Cowboys’ second possession, Boise State silenced the home crowd by jumping out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Led by four-year starting quarterback Brett Rypien, Boise State marched 99 yards in just seven plays on its second scoring drive after stopping UW on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.
But Allen eventually settled in, tossing a pair of touchdowns to tight end Jacob Hollister to help UW chip away. His 28-yard scoring strike to Hollister in the final minute of the second quarter cut the Broncos’ halftime lead to 21-17 following a Rico Gafford interception.
The Cowboys eventually drew even at 28 when Allen scrambled to find Tanner Gentry in the back of the end zone and then connected with Jake Maulhardt for the two-point conversion with 6 minutes, 42 seconds left in the game, setting up one of most dramatic finishes in UW history.
With the Broncos facing second-and-10 from their own 10 with 1:25 left, Rypien dropped back, but he never got the pass off. Fifth-year defensive tackle Chase Appleby — all 6 feet and 268 pounds of him — broke through the line and put a hit on Rypien that jarred the ball from his grasp and out of the back of the end zone.
“I don’t know if (Rypien) knew what he was doing, but he kind of froze there for a second and the ball was kind of bobbling around,” Appleby said afterward. “I tried to put a good hit on him, and I saw the ball fly out.”
In a viral move that’s since been dubbed "The Safety Dance," fellow defensive lineman Josiah Hall swiveled his hips as he put his hands together above his head to signal a safety while waiting for official word from the referees, who huddled for a brief discussion. Moments later, they officially ruled it was a fumble resulting in a safety and the go-ahead points in the Cowboys’ 30-28 win.
“There are wins that you look back on and I think help define a program, and this is one of them,” Bohl said.
Boise State’s offense never took the field again. Gentry recovered the Broncos’ ensuing onside kick, and UW ran out the rest of the clock before fans rushed the field to celebrate the Cowboys’ first ranked win since 2002 — one that put them alone atop a Mountain Division they eventually would win.
“That’s never happened in my five years here,” Appleby said. “I’ve never experienced a win like that. I don’t even know if I’ve been here for a win over a top 25 opponent. So for this one to be the first, it was pretty sweet.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!