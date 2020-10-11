No. 1: Wyoming's stunning upset of Boise State goes viral amid division title season

The Cowboys eventually drew even at 28 when Allen scrambled to find Tanner Gentry in the back of the end zone and then connected with Jake Maulhardt for the two-point conversion with 6 minutes, 42 seconds left in the game, setting up one of most dramatic finishes in UW history.

With the Broncos facing second-and-10 from their own 10 with 1:25 left, Rypien dropped back, but he never got the pass off. Fifth-year defensive tackle Chase Appleby — all 6 feet and 268 pounds of him — broke through the line and put a hit on Rypien that jarred the ball from his grasp and out of the back of the end zone.

“I don’t know if (Rypien) knew what he was doing, but he kind of froze there for a second and the ball was kind of bobbling around,” Appleby said afterward. “I tried to put a good hit on him, and I saw the ball fly out.”

In a viral move that’s since been dubbed "The Safety Dance," fellow defensive lineman Josiah Hall swiveled his hips as he put his hands together above his head to signal a safety while waiting for official word from the referees, who huddled for a brief discussion. Moments later, they officially ruled it was a fumble resulting in a safety and the go-ahead points in the Cowboys’ 30-28 win.