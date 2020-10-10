No. 10: Dave Christensen's postgame tirade goes viral following Air Force's comeback

Oct. 13, 2012 is a memorable day in Wyoming’s recent football history. Even if it’s for all the wrong reasons.

The Cowboys renewed their rivalry with Air Force at War Memorial Stadium for the teams’ 51st all-time meeting, which is still remembered more for what happened once it was over. The Falcons’ 28-27 win didn’t sit well with the Cowboys, particularly fourth-year coach Dave Christensen, who let Air Force coach Troy Calhoun know about it during a heated postgame exchange.

“I have an issue with the ethics,” Christensen said afterward. “That’s not ethical. I let him know what I felt about it.”

The game started innocently enough -- and positively enough for UW -- as the Cowboys built a 21-7 lead late in the second quarter with the help of touchdowns runs from Shaun Wick and D.J. May. Air Force chipped away and cut UW’s lead to 27-21 on Jon Lee’s 2-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the third quarter.

The Falcons got the ball back at their own 33-yard line after forcing a three-and-out, which is when the real drama began.