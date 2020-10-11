No. 2: Goal-line stand ultimately sends Wyoming to first-ever Mountain West title game

Brian Hill capped a seven-play, 80-yard scoring drive for UW with an 11-yard run to tie the game at 10 late in the second quarter. But SDSU quarterback Christian Chapman connected with Parker Houston from 3 yards out on the final play of the quarter to put the Aztecs up 17-10 at the break.

Washington’s kickoff return for a score came after Hill’s second touchdown run again drew UW even with 9 minutes, 6 seconds left in the third quarter. The teams traded field goals before UW tied it again on Josh Allen’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Jake Maulhardt with 9:45 left.

The Cowboys milked most of the remaining time off the clock on their next possession with a 15-play, 85-yard scoring drive capped by Allen’s 29-yard toss to C.J. Johnson that gave UW its first lead at 34-27. To answer, SDSU needed to cover 99 yards in the final 1:07.

The Aztecs spent most of that time driving to UW’s 23-yard line, and with 1 tick remaining, Chapman heaved a jump ball to the end zone, which looked as if it was deflected to the ground.