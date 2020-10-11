No. 3: Wyoming shocks UCLA for first bowl win in 38 years

Wyoming wasn’t supposed to still be playing football in late December of 2004. Not according to the preseason prognosticators.

There were only eight teams in the Mountain West then, but UW was picked to finish last in the league’s preseason media poll heading into the 2004 season. Yet the Cowboys won six of their 11 regular-season games to earn their first bowl bid since 1993. UW’s reward? A trip to Sin City to play in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 23.

If the Cowboys were going to win a bowl game for the first time in nearly four decades, though, they would have to do it as a major underdog against Pac-10 foe UCLA, which had nine future NFL draft picks on its roster, including All-Americans Maurice Jones (now known as Maurice Jones-Drew) and Marcedes Lewis.

UW showed early that it wasn’t going to be overwhelmed by the Bruins’ talent. The Cowboys grabbed momentum thanks in part to a turnover when captain Zach Morris recovered Chris Markey’s fumble to set up UW’s offense at UCLA’s 29-yard line with 5 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first quarter. Corey Bramlet’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Holden three plays later gave the Cowboys a 10-0 lead.