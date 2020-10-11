No. 3: Wyoming shocks UCLA for first bowl win in 38 years

Wyoming wasn’t supposed to still be playing football in late December of 2004. Not according to the preseason prognosticators.
There were only eight teams in the Mountain West then, but UW was picked to finish last in the league’s preseason media poll heading into the 2004 season. Yet the Cowboys won six of their 11 regular-season games to earn their first bowl bid since 1993. UW’s reward? A trip to Sin City to play in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 23.
If the Cowboys were going to win a bowl game for the first time in nearly four decades, though, they would have to do it as a major underdog against Pac-10 foe UCLA, which had nine future NFL draft picks on its roster, including All-Americans Maurice Jones (now known as Maurice Jones-Drew) and Marcedes Lewis.
UW showed early that it wasn’t going to be overwhelmed by the Bruins’ talent. The Cowboys grabbed momentum thanks in part to a turnover when captain Zach Morris recovered Chris Markey’s fumble to set up UW’s offense at UCLA’s 29-yard line with 5 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first quarter. Corey Bramlet’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Holden three plays later gave the Cowboys a 10-0 lead.
UW’s offense went silent for the foreseeable future as six of the Cowboys’ next seven possessions ended with a punt. Meanwhile, UCLA, behind backup quarterback David Koral, got going, responding with 21 unanswered points to take a two-score lead.
Drew Olson connected with Junior Taylor for a 30-yard touchdown to get UCLA on the board midway through the second quarter, but the Bruins’ signal caller went down with a knee injury on their next possession. Koral came on and threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Craig Bragg to give UCLA a halftime lead. After Deric Yaussi missed a 31-yard field goal on UW’s first possession of the third quarter, Koral led the Bruins on a 12-play, 86-yard drive capped by another scoring toss to Bragg that gave UCLA a 21-10 lead.
UW went to its bag of tricks to trim the deficit with its first points since the first quarter. Facing second-and-1 at UCLA’s 23, the Cowboys dialed up a reverse pass with receiver Jovon Bouknight, a high school quarterback. Bouknight’s heave to the end zone was underthrown, but J.J. Raterink hauled it in as he fell to the ground to make it a one-possession game with 13 minutes left.
The teams then traded turnovers, and UCLA had a chance to make it a seven-point lead again after Matt Clark intercepted Bramlet in the end zone and returned it out near midfield. But Justin Medlock pushed his 45-yard field-goal attempt to the left, leaving the door open for UW to pull off the shocker.
The Cowboys used most of the 4:02 left on the clock to march to UCLA’s 12 in nine plays. Bramlet then found tight end John Wadkowski over the middle for a 12-yard touchdown strike with just 57 ticks remaining to give UW a 24-21 lead.
UW came up with one of its five sacks on UCLA’s final possession to put the Bruins behind the chains at their own 27. UCLA eventually turned the ball over on downs, and the Cowboys notched their first bowl win since the 1966 Sun Bowl to cap a season that defied the odds.
“I think a lot of people respect us now,” Wadkowski said afterward. “If they don’t, we’ll see ‘em next year.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
In this Series
20 for 20: Wyoming's most memorable football games of the century
-
Updated
Looking at the most memorable Wyoming football games of the past 20 years
-
Updated
No. 10: Dave Christensen's postgame tirade goes viral following Air Force's comeback
-
No. 9: Complete effort against Air Force delivers Wyoming's first ranked win of the century
- 13 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!