No. 4: Wyoming uses some razzle dazzle against Ole Miss to pull off historic win

UW’s defense was opportunistic all day, picking off Flatt three times and forcing five turnovers in all. Joseph Harris scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter, but the Cowboys’ offense didn’t always maximize the extra opportunities. UW led just 20-15 at the break after three first-half field goals from Ole Miss’ reigning Groza Award winner, Jonathan Nichols.

Josh Barge helped UW get some momentum back at the start of the second half when he returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown. Ole Miss answered with 10 of the next 13 points to stay within a possession at 30-25 with 6 minutes, 55 seconds left in the game.

That’s when the Cowboys dialed up one of the more memorable plays in War Memorial Stadium history.

On first down from its own 31-yard line, UW called a reverse pass for Bouknight, a high school quarterback who was originally recruited to UW at the position. Bramlet faked an inside handoff and flipped the ball to Bouknight, who spotted Barge alone near the sideline.

“I remember when I threw the pass, it was nearly dead silent,” Bouknight told the Star-Tribune about the play last year. “But once I released it -- and it was a pretty good ball on the run -- I was just praying I didn’t overthrow Barge.”