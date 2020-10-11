No. 4: Wyoming uses some razzle dazzle against Ole Miss to pull off historic win

Heading into the 2004 season, Wyoming had never hosted an SEC team at War Memorial Stadium, much less beaten one.
Each of the Cowboys’ first eight matchups against teams from one of college football’s premier conferences had resulted in losses. All of those beatings had taken place outside of the Equality State.
That all changed on Sept. 25, 2004.
“It was just a Wyoming day all the way around,” UW second-year coach Joe Glenn said after the Cowboys’ 37-32 win over Ole Miss. “For our kids, our fans, our families and the administration. Everybody that had anything to do with Wyoming won today. That’s for sure.”
Ole Miss no longer had All-American quarterback Eli Manning under center, but the Rebels brought momentum to Laramie that season. It was just nine months earlier that Ole Miss had capped a 10-win season that included a share of the SEC Western Division championship with a Cotton Bowl win over Oklahoma State. The Rebels were also fresh off a win over Vanderbilt in their SEC opener.
Meanwhile, UW, coming off four straight losing seasons, lost 31-0 at Texas A&M its last time out, so even in their own backyard, the Cowboys were heavy underdogs. It didn’t matter.
UW safety John Wendling sent the home crowd into a frenzy early when he intercepted Ole Miss quarterback Ethan Flatt on the Rebels’ opening possession. The Cowboys took the lead five plays later when Corey Bramlet found star wideout Jovon Bouknight for a 14-yard touchdown connection.
UW’s defense was opportunistic all day, picking off Flatt three times and forcing five turnovers in all. Joseph Harris scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter, but the Cowboys’ offense didn’t always maximize the extra opportunities. UW led just 20-15 at the break after three first-half field goals from Ole Miss’ reigning Groza Award winner, Jonathan Nichols.
Josh Barge helped UW get some momentum back at the start of the second half when he returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown. Ole Miss answered with 10 of the next 13 points to stay within a possession at 30-25 with 6 minutes, 55 seconds left in the game.
That’s when the Cowboys dialed up one of the more memorable plays in War Memorial Stadium history.
On first down from its own 31-yard line, UW called a reverse pass for Bouknight, a high school quarterback who was originally recruited to UW at the position. Bramlet faked an inside handoff and flipped the ball to Bouknight, who spotted Barge alone near the sideline.
“I remember when I threw the pass, it was nearly dead silent,” Bouknight told the Star-Tribune about the play last year. “But once I released it -- and it was a pretty good ball on the run -- I was just praying I didn’t overthrow Barge.”
Barge hauled it in and raced 69 yards for what proved to be the winning touchdown. Ole Miss got closer on Brandon Jacobs’ 1-yard touchdown plunge with 1:41 left and recovered the ensuing onside kick, but UW held the Rebels to 3 yards on their last four plays to preserve a historic 37-32 win that reverberated nationally.
“Everything went right for us,” Wendling said afterward. “Our fans were incredible, the weather was incredible, and then we have an SEC team come in here, and we show this nation what we have.
“We’re back. Wyoming’s back.”
