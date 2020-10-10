No. 5: Wyoming upsets Missouri for first Power Five win of Craig Bohl era

For Wyoming, it was a chance to pull off a shocker against a team from the big, bad SEC, something the Cowboys had done just three times in the program’s 122-year history.

For Missouri, it was a business trip that nearly everyone, including Las Vegas, expected a roster full of Power Five talent to handle with relative ease before moving on to the more challenging portion of its schedule.

UW was an 18-point underdog heading into both teams’ 2019 opener. With arguably the nation’s most sought-after transfer at the controls of its offense in former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, Mizzou received votes in The Associated Press preseason poll as a trendy pick to contend with Georgia and Florida in the SEC’s Eastern Division.

“When I saw that (18-point) spread, that line, I wanted to prove everybody wrong,” UW freshman quarterback Sean Chambers said.

That’s ultimately what the Cowboys did in a wild game that delivered the Cowboys their first Power Five win of the Craig Bohl era. UW had been 0-8 in those games through Bohl’s first six seasons.