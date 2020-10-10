No. 5: Wyoming upsets Missouri for first Power Five win of Craig Bohl era

For Wyoming, it was a chance to pull off a shocker against a team from the big, bad SEC, something the Cowboys had done just three times in the program’s 122-year history.
For Missouri, it was a business trip that nearly everyone, including Las Vegas, expected a roster full of Power Five talent to handle with relative ease before moving on to the more challenging portion of its schedule.
UW was an 18-point underdog heading into both teams’ 2019 opener. With arguably the nation’s most sought-after transfer at the controls of its offense in former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, Mizzou received votes in The Associated Press preseason poll as a trendy pick to contend with Georgia and Florida in the SEC’s Eastern Division.
“When I saw that (18-point) spread, that line, I wanted to prove everybody wrong,” UW freshman quarterback Sean Chambers said.
That’s ultimately what the Cowboys did in a wild game that delivered the Cowboys their first Power Five win of the Craig Bohl era. UW had been 0-8 in those games through Bohl’s first six seasons.
“I’ve told our fans all along, there’s going to be defining games that you will attend that you will remember, and I think this is one of them,” Bohl said following UW’s 37-31 win.
Mizzou looked the part of a heavy favorite early as Bryant and the rest of the Tigers’ offense chewed up 139 yards on their first two possessions to take a quick double-digit lead. UW temporarily stopped the bleeding after forcing a punt on the Tigers’ next possession and driving to Mizzou’s 2-yard line.
Chambers short-hopped a wide-open Josh Harshman in the end zone on third down, but Cooper Rothe’s 19-yard field goal got UW on the board. Then came an onslaught from the Cowboys, seemingly out of nowhere.
UW outscored Mizzou 27-3 in the second quarter thanks in large part to an opportunistic defense. First, safety Esaias Gandy jarred the ball free from Bryant, and cornerback C.J. Coldon picked it up for a 30-yard scoop and score. Then Xazavian Valladay and Chambers further electrified the home crowd with scoring runs of 61 and 75 yards, respectively, to give the Cowboys a 24-17 lead, which was preserved with a goal-line stand late in the second quarter.
On third-and-goal from UW’s 1, linebacker Ben Wisdorf popped the ball free from running back Larry Rountree. Safety Alijah Halliburton picked up the fumble and took off in a foot race with Bryant, who caught up 79 yards later and slung Halliburton out of bounds as time expired. But Bryant’s horsecollar penalty gave UW an untimed down, and Rothe converted it into a 23-yard field goal to give the Cowboys a 10-point halftime lead.
UW, which finished with 297 rushing yards, took its largest lead at 34-17 with a 1-yard touchdown run from Trey Smith in the third quarter. Bryant had 423 passing yards on 31 completions, all of which Mizzou needed to make a game of it.
His final touchdown pass — a 53-yarder to Jonathan Nance — cut UW’s lead to one possession with 6:19 left, and things got interesting when the Tigers forced a punt to get the ball back 4 minutes later. Mizzou drove to UW’s 20, but the Tigers went backward from there. Bryant’s fourth-down pass sailed high of Johnathon Johnson, setting off a euphoric postgame celebration for UW and many of the fans in attendance.
“When the crowd was storming (the field), I was just looking around and enjoying the moment,” UW linebacker Logan Wilson said afterward. “Moments like these don’t always happen.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!