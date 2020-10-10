No. 6: Wyoming rallies in the snow to top Colorado State in 50th Bronze Boot game

All both teams could muster through the first 19 minutes and change of the second half was a field goal. That left CSU’s four-point lead intact heading to the final 10:39, where the action picked up.

Allen fumbled at the end of an 11-yard run on UW’s ensuing possession, and it looked as if the Rams might extend their lead when Max McDonald jumped on the loose ball for CSU near midfield. Facing fourth-and-6 from the Cowboys’ 35, CSU elected to go for it rather than attempt a 52-yard field goal in the driving snow. And instead of turning to running back Dalyn Dawkins, who had carried on four of CSU’s first five plays of the possession as part of a 154-yard day, the Rams called the number of backup running back Rashaad Boddie, who was stopped a couple of yards shy of a first down.

UW took over with 7 minutes, 9 seconds left needing 69 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. The drive got off to a fast start when fullback Drew Van Maanen sneaked out of the backfield and laid out to haul in Allen’s 17-yard pass, moving the Cowboys near midfield.