No. 6: Wyoming rallies in the snow to top Colorado State in 50th Bronze Boot game

Wyoming entered the 2017 Border War looking up at its most bitter rival in the Mountain West’s Mountain Division standings.
At 3-1 in conference play, the Cowboys were also in the thick of the division title race, but in order to keep it that way, UW needed to win its annual rivalry game against Colorado State, which had already clinched bowl-eligibility entering the first weekend in November. The wintry conditions at War Memorial Stadium made yards and points hard to come by, but they also made the finish all the more memorable considering the Cowboys were the ones celebrating a 16-13 win in the 50th Border War since the traveling Bronze Boot trophy was incorporated into the series.
“I’m going to remember this game for the rest of my life,” UW linebacker Logan Wilson said afterward.
A steady rain fell amid frigid temperatures as the game got started, which played its part in just one touchdown — a 1-yard plunge from CSU’s Izzy Matthews — being scored in the first half. The teams combined for three field goals in the first two quarters, including Cooper Rothe’s 43-yarder as time ran out that cut the Rams’ lead to 10-6 at the break.
The teams were greeted by a snowstorm as they returned to Jonah Field for the second half. Both teams continued to rely heavily on their ground games with neither Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen nor CSU’s Nick Stevens throwing more than 20 passes.
All both teams could muster through the first 19 minutes and change of the second half was a field goal. That left CSU’s four-point lead intact heading to the final 10:39, where the action picked up.
Allen fumbled at the end of an 11-yard run on UW’s ensuing possession, and it looked as if the Rams might extend their lead when Max McDonald jumped on the loose ball for CSU near midfield. Facing fourth-and-6 from the Cowboys’ 35, CSU elected to go for it rather than attempt a 52-yard field goal in the driving snow. And instead of turning to running back Dalyn Dawkins, who had carried on four of CSU’s first five plays of the possession as part of a 154-yard day, the Rams called the number of backup running back Rashaad Boddie, who was stopped a couple of yards shy of a first down.
UW took over with 7 minutes, 9 seconds left needing 69 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. The drive got off to a fast start when fullback Drew Van Maanen sneaked out of the backfield and laid out to haul in Allen’s 17-yard pass, moving the Cowboys near midfield.
Kellen Overstreet’s 16-yard run — the Cowboys’ longest run of the day — moved UW into CSU territory, and the Cowboys pounded away from there. Overstreet and Allen combined for six straight runs to finish UW’s only touchdown drive of the game. It was capped with 4:21 remaining by a 3-yard run from Overstreet, a backup himself who didn’t get a carry until the fourth quarter.
UW forced a three-and-out on CSU’s next possession, and the Cowboys’ offense made sure it was the Rams’ final possession. UW ran out the remaining 2:38 for their second straight Border War victory — a win that also made the Cowboys bowl-eligible in consecutive years for the first time since the 1987-88 seasons.
“It was one of the most emotional games I’ve ever been a part of,” Van Maanen said afterward. “When we finally got into that victory formation, we had talked all week that that’s how we were going to end the game.
“It was so surreal for me.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!